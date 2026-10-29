Ghana: AHPC Cautions 9,000 Graduates Against Independent Practice

28 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Abigail Arthur

The Allied Health Professions Council (AHPC) has inducted more than 9,000 newly qualified allied health professionals across the country, urging them to complete supervised internships before practising independently.

The induction and oath-swearing ceremonies, being held in phases across the country, are on the theme: "Setting the Standard: Regulating Service, Safety and Excellence Across Universal Health Coverage".

The inductees included medical laboratory scientists, technicians and doctors of medical laboratory science; dietetics and nutrition professionals; and disease control officers and technical officers.

Others are health information officers, health promotion officers, radiographers, sonographers, community mental health professionals, optometrists, optical practitioners, physiotherapists, physiotherapy technicians, environmental health officers and practitioners in other specialised fields.

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