Ghana: Zijin Golden Ridge Trains 31 Youth in Welding, Fabrication

Thirty-one young people in the Birim North District have begun specialised training in welding and fabrication as part of efforts by Zijin Golden Ridge Limited (ZGRL) to equip the youth with practical skills for employment and entrepreneurship.

The 25-day training programme, which started on October 5, 2026, is being organised under the company's Zijin Akyem Rising initiative (ZARi), in collaboration with the Akyem Vocational and Technical Institute (AVTI).

The trainees, who had previously completed welding and fabrication training at AVTI, are receiving additional practical exposure to align their skills with the operational standards, safety procedures and workplace requirements of the mining industry.

The initiative is expected to strengthen their capacity to compete for opportunities in the technical and industrial sectors while equipping them with skills to pursue self-employment.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking to the media here yesterday, the General Manager of ZGRL, Mr Agyemang Okyere, said the initiative formed part of the company's broader commitment to developing local talent and creating opportunities for young people in its host communities.

He explained that the company's investment in the youth went beyond providing direct employment, as it also sought to equip them with the technical competence and confidence needed to build sustainable careers.

"Our vision is to create opportunities that extend beyond direct employment," Mr Okyere said.

He added that the programme would help participants improve their technical capabilities, workplace readiness and prospects for entrepreneurship.

Mr Okyere said the trainees would be provided with personal protective equipment (PPE), transportation and lunch on each training day. Each participant would also receive a monthly stipend of GH¢1,000 throughout the training period.

He further said the programme was the first trade area under ZARi's Community Talent and Skills Development Programme, which would be expanded to cover other technical fields.

Electrical installation is expected to be the next trade area, followed by plumbing, building construction and masonry as AVTI develops the capacity to deliver additional programmes.

Mr Okyere said the initiative was conceived following feedback received through the company's annual Zijin Employment Clinic, which provides career guidance, employability support and job-readiness training to people in its host communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He cautioned that the training should not be interpreted as a direct recruitment exercise, explaining that any future employment opportunities with the company or its business partners would depend on operational requirements and established recruitment procedures.

The welding and fabrication programme forms part of a broader skills-development drive by ZGRL, which also includes apprenticeship and learnership programmes aimed at developing a local technical workforce.

Mr Okyere said the apprenticeship programme focused on mechanical, electrical, and welding and fabrication disciplines, while the learnership programme provided young people with workplace learning, mentorship and exposure to mining operations.