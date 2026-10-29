Ghana: Make Aayalolo Contra-Flow a Permanent Feature

Accra's traffic congestion has become a daily source of frustration for thousands of commuters. For many workers, students and traders, getting to their destinations is a test of patience, with hours lost in traffic that could have been spent on productive activities or with their families.

That is why the pilot Aayalolo contra-flow bus service deserves serious attention. Reports that some commuters have seen their travel time reduced from as much as two hours to less than 30 minutes are encouraging. The authorities must build on this progress and consider making the service a permanent feature of public transport in the capital.

During a visit to the Accra-Adenta corridor, commuters using the service praised its impact on their daily journeys. One passenger, Mr Foster, said his morning trip from Adenta to Accra, which could take up to two hours in private commercial buses, had been reduced to less than 30 minutes.

He also said the GH¢8 fare was lower than the approximately GH¢13 charged by private commercial buses.

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Another commuter, Nancy Ohene, said her journey from Accra to Adenta took less than 45 minutes, allowing her to return home earlier after work.

These accounts point to the potential benefits of a well-organised public transport system. Time saved on the road means more time for work, family responsibilities and rest. Lower transport costs can also ease the financial pressure on households already grappling with the cost of living.

However, the benefits must reach more commuters. Passengers using the Kasoa-Accra corridor have also called for the service to be expanded, while some have identified Mondays and Tuesdays as particularly busy days. The authorities must use passenger numbers and travel patterns to determine where additional buses are most urgently needed.

The reported convoy of 11 Aayalolo buses, escorted by two motorbikes towards Adenta, suggests the importance of coordination and effective traffic management. But police escorts alone cannot provide a lasting solution to Accra's congestion. They must complement broader measures to improve traffic flow, enforce road regulations and remove obstructions at busy junctions.

The Greater Accra Passenger Transport Executive, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs must work together to strengthen the initiative. They should assess its performance, publish clear information on passenger numbers and travel-time savings, and establish a practical plan for expansion.

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Sustaining the service will also require adequate funding, reliable buses, proper maintenance and predictable departure times. Commuters need to know that they can depend on the service every working day, not merely when conditions permit.

At the same time, the authorities must ensure that the contra-flow arrangement is operated safely and does not create avoidable risks for other road users. Its expansion should be guided by sound traffic engineering and clear operational rules.

Ultimately, Accra cannot solve its traffic problems through isolated interventions. Better public transport, improved road management and disciplined driving must form part of a coordinated strategy.

The Aayalolo pilot offers an opportunity to demonstrate that practical measures can make daily commuting less stressful. The authorities should not allow that opportunity to pass. They must evaluate the results, address the shortcomings and provide the resources needed to expand the service.

For commuters who lose precious hours on the road, the difference between two hours and 30 minutes is not a minor convenience. It is a meaningful improvement in daily life.