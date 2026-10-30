Nigeria: Naseni's Skill Acquisition, Youth Empowerment Programme Making Profound Impact in Kogi State

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has intensified its Skill Acquisition Training and Youth Empowerment (SATYE) programme to a very crucial level in Nigeria aimed at strengthening the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

The Agency embarked on this enormous effort recently in Kogi State where it engaged and completed the training of 120 youths on October 23, 2026 in the state capital Lokoja, on practical skills on electrical installation and maintenance which will become sustainable enterprises to boost livelihoods, businesses, and sources of economic independence.

Through this intervention, the 120 young men and women of Lokoja, Kogi State ramped up their practical skills that can translate directly into economic opportunity where they will unlock their potentials.

During the opening ceremony, the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NASENI, Khalil Suleiman Halilu, who was represented by the Agency's Research Director, Professor Ibrahim Onuwe Abdulmalik, urged the stakeholders to move forward with the understanding that it is not just about empowering demography but empowering the future of the entire Nigerian society.

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And during the closing ceremony, the NASENI boss, who was represented by the Acting Coordinating Director, Finance and Accounts, Mr. Ibrahim Baba Dauda, noted that the programme coincided with the Agency's vision for industrialization, which goes beyond factories and machines.

He said industrial development must ultimately create opportunities for ordinary Nigerians. This is why SATYE takes practical skills, technologies and economic opportunities directly to communities. He said further that "For our Electrical Installations and Maintenance trainees, your skills place you within one of the fastest-growing sectors of Nigeria's economy, the building and construction industry.

"Across the length and breadth of the country, new homes, offices, businesses, factories, farms, schools and public institutions are increasingly springing up and they need your services. NASENI itself is supporting the development of Nigeria's domestic building and construction industry.

"This is consistent with the vision of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, under the Renewed Hope Agenda, to expand economic opportunities, strengthen human capital and build a more productive and inclusive Nigerian economy."

The 120 youths of Lokoja who participated in the programme expressed immense delight that they were equipped with the necessary competencies required to meet the growing demand for skilled electrical and maintenance personnel in the Nigerian economy. With this training, they have not only been impacted by knowledge; but have also been provided with starter packs and cash token of N50,000 each designed to help them begin their journey immediately.

Through this training and empowerment the youth have gained valuable asset, coupled with the fact that the starter packs will assist them as tools for transformation as this will enhance their diligent practice and boost their commitment to excellence.

With the completion of this weeklong exercise, NASENI has demonstrated its commitment to bringing science, technology, and engineering closer to the people just as it is confident that this initiative will contribute meaningfully to youth empowerment in Lokoja and beyond with profound hope at sustaining this partnership in the interest of the prosperity of Lokoja, Kogi State and the nation in general.

The five-day intensive training was part of NASENI's commitment to human capacity development and a direct response to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises youth empowerment and economic inclusion.

NASENI's vision in this case is to take science, technology and engineering out of laboratories and into Nigerian homes, businesses and communities and ensure the true measure of the impact of the programme. This empowerment in Lokoja is direct evidence. Under NASENI's 3Cs-Creation, Collaboration and Commercialisation, the Agency has continued to deploy practical technologies and skills that create jobs, grow businesses, and strengthen communities.

The NASENI boss equally expressed his profound appreciation to the Maigari of Lokoja, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Ibrahim Gambo Kabir Maikarfi IV, his chiefs, religious leaders and political leadership of Lokoja for their support and partnership throughout this initiative.

"At NASENI, our vision of industrialisation goes beyond factories and machines. Industrial development must ultimately create opportunities for ordinary Nigerians. This is why SATYE takes practical skills, technologies and economic opportunities directly to communities across the length and breadth of the country, new homes, offices, businesses, factories, farms, schools and public institutions are increasingly springing up and they need your services.

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"NASENI is supporting the development of Nigeria's domestic building and construction industry. This is consistent with the vision of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, under the Renewed Hope Agenda, to expand economic opportunities, strengthen human capital and build a more productive and inclusive Nigerian economy," he said.

In his keynote address, the Maigari of Lokoja, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Ibrahim Gambo Kabir Maikarfi IV, read on his behalf by the Maitawalle of Lokoja, Alhaji Adamu Muhammed Alabi, lauded NASENI for bringing the skill acquisition programme to his domain and equipping the youths with relevant practical skills that will contribute to the economic development of the city.

Goodwill message also came from the Maiyaki of Lokoja, Alhaji Ali Lawal Jiya, who urged the 120 beneficiaries to make the best use of the skills acquired at the intensive training to better their lives and improve quality of electrical installations and maintenance in the housing, oil and gas and construction sectors.

Consequently, he charged the beneficiaries to make the best of the opportunity, saying the training has provided them with a platform to improve their professional competence, learn better working methods and strengthen their capacity to deliver quality services.