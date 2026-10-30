Liberia: Gofundme Raises More Than $30,000 for 3-Year-Old Soccer Prodigy After Youth League Dispute

A GoFundMe campaign launched by the parents of a 3-year-old soccer enthusiast has raised more than $30,000 to support his soccer journey after a dispute at a youth league event in Florida sparked widespread attention online.

The campaign, according to The Guardian, seeks to support Nevada's development in soccer, a sport his parents say brings him joy, excitement and an opportunity to learn teamwork.

"Soccer is more than an activity for him," his parents wrote on the fundraising page. "It is something that brings him joy and excitement and gives him a chance to learn and be part of a team."

The fundraiser had collected more than $30,000 in donations as of Tuesday morning, reflecting growing public interest in the young player's story.

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Nevada attracted national attention after his parents posted videos on Instagram showing him dribbling past other children and scoring goals during a youth soccer event in Winter Park.

The footage went viral after his parents alleged he was removed from the league because he was too good at soccer and embarrassed other children.

However, police body camera footage of the incident presents a more complicated account of the dispute.

An organizer with i9 Sports, the youth sports organization involved, told responding officers that Nevada was more advanced than the other children but had been pushing them during play.

"The kid is good. He's great. Really good," the organizer said in the footage. "He's very advanced compared to the other ones, so he's scoring a lot of goals. But he's pushing the kids."

The organizer said the parents became argumentative after their son was taken out of the game and offered to refund their fees if they left.

Nevada's parents disputed the account, saying their son was being penalized for his ability and that other players struggled to intercept the ball when he passed it.

The Winter Park Police Department said the family agreed to leave the event and cooperated with officers. No one was arrested, cited or forced to leave the park, according to the department.

The incident has since drawn support from public figures, including former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III and children's entertainer Ms. Rachel.

Griffin criticized the decision to penalize the young player, writing on Instagram: "Punishing a 3 year old child for being too good at a sport is RIDICULOUS."

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Ms. Rachel also expressed anger over the incident and called on the sports community to give Nevada more opportunities.

"I'm LIVID! Please, sports people, give him all the experiences and love," she wrote on Instagram, while inviting him to appear on her show.

Meanwhile, i9 Sports said it had contacted Nevada's family and launched a review of the incident.

"We are aware of concerns being shared regarding an incident at a local i9 Sports program, and we take them very seriously," the organization said in a statement.

"The respectful treatment and well-being of every child and family matter deeply to us," it added, saying it would speak with those involved before drawing conclusions.

As the review continues, Nevada's story has prompted broader discussion about how youth sports programs should balance developing talented young players with teaching sportsmanship and ensuring a positive experience for all children.

For Nevada's parents, the fundraising campaign offers an opportunity to keep their son engaged in the sport he loves while seeking a path for his continued development.