Sudan: MSF Calls for Stronger Security Measures to Protect Its Work in Central Darfur

29 October 2026
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

Zalingei — Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has called on authorities in Central Darfur to remove commercial sites surrounding Zalingei Teaching Hospital and Starlink networks from inside the facility, as it seeks better protection for its medical teams and safer movement across the state.

The requests were made during a meeting between Major General Mohamed Adam El Banjous, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander in Central Darfur, and a team from the Spanish section of MSF. The meeting discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination to facilitate the organisation's work and secure the movements of its medical teams in the state.

The state's civil administration media office said MSF had confirmed that it would continue supporting Zalingei Teaching Hospital and other health centres, providing emergency care, paediatric services, and responses to diseases and epidemics, including measles.

MSF also called for the activation of security agreements signed with the state's security committee to address challenges affecting its medical operations.

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The organisation said it provides services in several parts of Central Darfur, including Zalingei, Wadi Salih, Mukjar, and northern Jebel Marra. It stressed the importance of protecting its teams and enabling them to travel safely between these areas.

El Banjous praised MSF's efforts to provide medical services in the state and said the RSF was responsible for protecting and securing humanitarian and health-related activities and facilities.

He urged the organisation to strengthen coordination with the RSF leadership in the state to ensure the safety of its staff and enable them to carry out their duties.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

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