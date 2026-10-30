Rwanda: Detention Rights Improve, but Gaps Remain, NCHR Reports

The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) has reported progress in efforts to safeguard the rights of people held in detention facilities across Rwanda, although some challenges remain unresolved.

The findings, presented to both chambers of Parliament on October 28, prompted questions from lawmakers over conditions in some facilities and the measures being taken to address persistent shortcomings.

Presenting the Commission's 2025/2026 annual activity report, NCHR Chairperson Providence Umurungi outlined progress in implementing recommendations issued following inspections of detention facilities, as well as areas requiring further intervention.

The report draws on research assessing the Commission's monitoring activities from 2018 through the 2024/2025 fiscal year, covering 13 prisons and 26 criminal investigation custody cells and involving 86 key informants.

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It found that 57.6 per cent of the recommendations had been fully implemented, 39.4 per cent partly implemented and three per cent had not been implemented.

According to the report, implementation rates stood at 92.5 per cent for recommendations on preventing torture, 92.4 per cent for healthcare, 90.9 per cent for food, water and hygiene, and 89.4 per cent for the right to a fair trial.

Umurungi told lawmakers that conditions in detention facilities had improved in several areas, particularly in the provision of essential services.

"Food, water, cleanliness, healthcare and health insurance are provided, alongside other basic services. There is also the E-Huza system, which allows inmates to call their relatives and receive money from them," she said.

She added that electronic court systems and computers installed in some prisons had helped inmates follow up on their cases and prepare for court hearings.

"There is no torture in the prisons we inspected. However, there are still areas that need improvement, including access to specialised treatment and medicines that are not covered by community-based health insurance," Umurungi said.

MPs question conditions in detention facilities

Despite the reported progress, lawmakers raised concerns over infrastructure, healthcare and the treatment of detainees in some facilities.

MP Eliane Mukarusagara cited conditions at Huye Correctional Facility, where she said inmates were accommodated in cramped rooms with unpleasant odours, while boys and adult men were housed together.

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"At Huye Correctional Facility, we found a strong bad smell and rooms so small that inmates could hardly sit comfortably. Boys and men were living together. Something needs to be done about this facility," she said.

Responding to the concerns, Umurungi said the Commission had conducted a follow-up visit to the facility in September and found that improvements had been made.

MP Speciose Ayinkamiye raised concerns about inadequate uniforms and bedding in some facilities, noting that some inmates were sleeping on cement floors.

She questioned whether families could be allowed to provide bedding and other essential supplies to improve detainees' living conditions.

Senator Alfred Gasana sought clarification on why limited access to specialised treatment and medicines not covered by community-based health insurance had been identified as a challenge in only seven facilities, given that detainees elsewhere could be facing similar difficulties.

Umurungi acknowledged that access to specialised healthcare and certain medicines remained a challenge. She also cited delays in transferring detainees and shortages of computers in facilities where inmates use them to prepare their court cases.

Delays in court proceedings

The Commission also raised concerns over delays in judicial proceedings, reporting that 308 detainees had cases in which proceedings had yet to begin.

It called on the Supreme Court to address the delays, particularly in cases pending before the High Court and Court of Appeal, as well as those that had remained pending for more than six months without a trial on the merits.

MP Christine Bakundufite called for separate accommodation for detainees with communicable diseases to minimise the risk of transmission.

She also questioned how rehabilitation centres monitor and support individuals who repeatedly return to the facilities.

"There is a person who has returned to a rehabilitation centre for the ninth time. Is it possible that the person finds it more comfortable to stay there than in the community? How is such a case followed up?" she asked.

MP Jennifer Wibabara emphasised the need to strengthen crime prevention at the community level rather than focusing primarily on expanding correctional facilities.

"Efforts should not focus on increasing the number of correctional facilities, but on strengthening communities so that crime can be prevented," she said.

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Commission calls for further improvements

The Commission also reported cases of individuals who remained in custody despite having been released by the prosecution or a court.

Umurungi said 24 such individuals had been released following the Commission's intervention.

Among its recommendations, the Commission called on the Ministry of Health to upgrade prison clinics to the level of health centres and establish counselling and detoxification services for people with drug addiction admitted to transit centres.

It also recommended improvements in custody-cell infrastructure, bedding, hygiene supplies, mental healthcare and accessibility for people with disabilities.

The Commission further called for sign-language training for rehabilitation-centre staff to improve communication with people who have hearing disabilities or unable to speak.

Separately, the Commission reported progress in implementing 37 recommendations previously submitted to public institutions.

Of these, 23 recommendations, representing 62.16 per cent, had been fully implemented, while 12, or 32.44 per cent, were still being implemented. Two recommendations, representing 5.40 per cent, had not been implemented.

The Commission put the overall uptake rate for this separate set of recommendations at 94.6 per cent.