Nigeria: INEC Delists Some Candidates for 2027 Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has delisted the names of some candidates initially cleared for the 2027 elections.

On October 10, 2026, the commission had published a list of candidates for governorship and state houses of assembly for the forthcoming general elections.

The omission of names such as Isa Ali Pantami, former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe; Ladi Adebutu, PDP governorship candidate in Ogun; and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) governorship candidate in Kano State, Abdulsalam Gwarzo, had raised eyebrow.

INEC had explained that some candidates were excluded from the list because their political parties failed to submit membership registers as required by law.

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The commission said the exclusion followed a September 24, 2026, Supreme Court judgement affirming the constitutionality of Section 77(5)-(7) of the Electoral Act, 2026, which makes the submission of membership registers mandatory for political parties.

The commission explained that it applied the judgement while finalising the governorship candidates' list in compliance with Section 287(1) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which requires authorities to give effect to decisions of superior courts.

INEC had asked political parties that believed their candidates had been wrongly omitted to notify the commission in accordance with Section 32(2) of the Electoral Act, 2026, saying the deadline for such notifications was October 24, 2026.

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