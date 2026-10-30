Ethiopia: Drone Strike Kills 16, Injures 22 At Hayiq Jari 2 IDP Camp in Amhara Region

Addis Abeba — A drone strike killed 16 civilians and injured 22 others at the Hayiq Jari 2 Turk internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in Amhara region at around 11:00 a.m. today, including three pregnant women, an eight-year-old girl and students, camp residents told Addis Standard.

A witness said the camp was struck at least five times, with intervals of approximately 15 minutes between attacks, while displaced people were inside their shelters.

"The drone struck the camp five times, at least, at intervals of 15 minutes, while IDPs were inside their shelters. We never expected a drone to attack the camp," the witness told Addis Standard.

The strikes killed civilians, including children, women and elderly people, while 22 others sustained injuries, according to the witness. The injured were taken to Hayiq Hospital, with those in serious condition referred to Dessie Hospital, the witness said.

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"At least 15 of them were buried together in one grave because we had no place to bury them individually," a camp resident who witnessed the attack said.

The strike triggered panic among residents, scattering families as people fled to save their lives. Some families were separated, and residents said they did not know the whereabouts of some of their relatives.

"Everything happened suddenly. People ran in every direction to save their lives, and families were scattered. Some people still do not know where their family members are," the resident said.

The witness added that more than 20 household shelters caught fire during the attack, leaving displaced families without shelter and basic belongings.

"We fled from Wollega to save our lives, but the worst has happened here," the resident said.

IDPs face worsening humanitarian conditions

The attack occurred as residents of the Hayiq Jari 2 Turk camp, which reportedly hosts more than 1,800 internally displaced people, face severe humanitarian shortages.

Residents said humanitarian organizations had largely stopped providing assistance, leaving families struggling to access food, shelter and medical care. They said they had repeatedly appealed to the regional government for support but had received little attention.

"We have no shelter or food. It might be better to go into the city and sleep on the street, hoping someone might feel sorry for us and help. We have no other option at this moment," one displaced resident said.

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The resident said the latest attack had compounded an already desperate situation, leaving survivors in urgent need of emergency shelter, food and medical assistance.

Addis Standard reported on October 6, 2026 that internally displaced people living in camps in Debre Birhan and other locations across the Amhara region have faced worsening shortages of food, medicine, healthcare and other essential services as humanitarian organizations scale back or withdraw operations amid funding constraints. Continued displacement from conflict-affected areas has placed additional pressure on already limited resources.

Many IDPs currently living in Debre Birhan and other camps in Amhara were displaced from parts of Oromia, including Kelem Wollega, East Wollega, West Wollega, Horo Guduru Wollega and West Shewa. Some have remained displaced since 2022, leaving them dependent on humanitarian assistance while insecurity and limited infrastructure continue to constrain their return or relocation.