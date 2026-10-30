Somalia: Somaliland Enforces Somalia Politics Ban, Warns of Treason Charges

Hargeisa — Somaliland's interior minister has ordered security agencies to enforce a longstanding ban on participation in Somalia's political activities, warning that violations constitute treason and will lead to prosecution.

The directive, dated October 28 and signed by Interior and Security Minister Abdalle Mohamed Arab, implements a decision adopted jointly by Somaliland's House of Representatives and House of Elders on October 11, 2003.

"Participation in Somalia's political activities, prohibited by the joint decision of the two houses of Somaliland's parliament, constitutes treason against the independence and national existence of the Republic of Somaliland," the directive states.

The order covers people originating from Somaliland, including government officials, citizens, associations, political parties, intellectuals, traditional leaders and literary figures.

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Anyone participating in the prohibited activities "will face legal action in accordance with the decision of the two houses and the relevant laws of the country," it says.

The directive also warns that people involved in other acts intended to undermine Somaliland's independence and statehood will face legal proceedings before competent courts.

It instructs the relevant security agencies to enforce the parliamentary decision and "bring before the competent court anyone who commits offences against Somaliland's independence and national existence."

In explaining the measure, the ministry accused Somalia's government and other unnamed countries of pursuing activities against Somaliland's independence. It alleged that some traditional leaders originating from Somaliland were being used in those efforts.

The directive did not identify those individuals or provide details of the alleged activities.

The ministry cited the need to protect public security, national stability and Somaliland's sovereignty. It also called on Somalilanders at home and abroad to unite against efforts to undermine its independence and statehood.

The directive did not specify penalties or identify particular political institutions, meetings or processes covered by the ban.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; HornDiplomat News Desk)