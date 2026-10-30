Tanzania-Angola's Ties See a New Dawn in Dar-Luanda Directs Flights

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania and Angola have agreed to strengthen transport and trade links by connecting their railway networks and establishing direct flights between Dar es Salaam and Luanda.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced the agreement on October 29, 2026, at State House in Dar es Salaam following talks with Angolan President João Lourenço, who arrived in Tanzania for a three-day official visit.

She said the cooperation would involve the rehabilitation of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) line on the Tanzanian side and Angola's Benguela Railway, which passes through the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.

The projects aim to connect the Lobito Corridor with the Central Corridor, which links to the Port of Dar es Salaam, facilitating cargo transportation and boosting trade.

In addition, the two countries have signed an Air Services Agreement that will provide the foundation for establishing direct flights between Dar es Salaam and Luanda.

The initiative is expected to facilitate the movement of people and goods while promoting trade, investment and tourism between Tanzania and Angola.