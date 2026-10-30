Mozambique: Mozambican Jailed for 10 Years After Importing a Bomb Into South Africa

Maputo — The Boschfontein Regional Court, in the South African province of Mpumalanga, has handed a 10-year sentence to a Mozambican national convicted of importing a bomb into South Africa.

Antonio Charles Mugabe, aged 26, was sentenced on Monday after he pleaded guilty to all charges. He was charged with possession of an explosive device, transportation of an explosive device and importation of an explosive device into South Africa.

According to the police, cited by the South African outlet "IOL", Mugabe was stopped at the Lebombo Port of Entry in Komatipoort, during a joint border security operation with SAPS and the South African Revenue Service (SARS), screening travellers from Mozambique, on August 23.

While Mugabe's bags were being scanned, officials noticed a suspicious object concealed inside. The travel bag was then searched and officials found a 60mm mortar. Police said the military-grade explosive posed a serious threat to public safety.

Following Mugabe's arrest, the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation in Nelspruit took over the case for further investigation.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi said that during investigation Mugabe revealed that he was working alone and had brought the bomb into South Africa with hopes of finding a buyer and making a sale.