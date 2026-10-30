Ethiopia-Russia Strategic Partnership Will Diversify Energy Options - PM Abiy

29 October 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy said that the strategic partnership between Ethiopia and Russia will diversify energy options, accelerate Ethiopia's prosperity, and strengthen the bilateral bond more than ever.

The PM expressed his delight at addressing the 3rd Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow, adding that collective commitment and cooperation are vital to ensure that historic decisions yield tangible results.

In a post on social media, PM Abiy underlined that Ethiopia remains focused on three pillars crucial to its national development and sustainable prosperity: food security and productivity, a reliable energy supply, and the transfer of skills and knowledge.

He added that diplomatic ties with Russia span over a century, rooted in mutual respect and shared benefits. To elevate this historic friendship, Ethiopia is actively collaborating with Russia to construct a world-class nuclear power plant.

Read the original article on ENA.

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