Nigeria: Kaduna Swears in 3 New Commissioners, 18 Advisers

The Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, has urged newly appointed political office holders to discharge their duties with integrity, courage and fairness, irrespective of political, ethnic or religious affiliations.

Balarabe gave the charge on Thursday while swearing in three commissioners, 18 special advisers, a deputy chief of staff (administration) and a counsellor on infrastructure.

She reminded the appointees that the oaths of allegiance and office, as prescribed by the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution, were binding commitments to God and the people of Kaduna State.

"The Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office are not mere words because they bind you before God and the people of Kaduna State to serve faithfully," she said.

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The deputy governor described the ceremony as a call to service, stressing that leadership was a responsibility that must be exercised with humility and accountability.

She said the appointments reflected Governor Uba Sani's confidence in the appointees' abilities, experience and capacity to contribute to the state's development.

Balarabe urged them to see their appointments not merely as recognition of past achievements but as a challenge to deliver better results for the people.

On the timing of the appointments during the election season, she said governance must continue irrespective of political activities.

"Elections have their calendar, but the needs of our people do not wait for it," she said.

According to her, the administration remains committed to fulfilling its promises and building a peaceful, prosperous and inclusive state where no community is left behind.

She said communities previously divided by conflict were reconciling through the Kaduna Peace Model, while farmlands were reopening and markets becoming active.

Balarabe added that more than 500 schools previously closed because of insecurity had reopened, while over 300,000 out-of-school children returned to classrooms in 2025 alone.

She also said hundreds of classrooms had been constructed or renovated and thousands of teachers trained.

In the health sector, the deputy governor said 255 primary healthcare centres had been upgraded to Level Two, while improvements were ongoing in general hospitals.

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She further disclosed that about 160 road projects, covering approximately 1,335 kilometres, were opening up communities across the state's 23 local government areas.

According to her, the planned light rail and bus rapid transit projects would also contribute to the state's future development.

Balarabe charged the appointees to serve as a bridge between the government and the grassroots, urging them to demonstrate their commitment through measurable results.

"Let your performance be the argument that convinces the sceptical and the proof that justifies the trust of the supportive," she said.

The commissioners sworn in were Benjamin Dalhat Solomon Kure for Sports Development, Amina Akilu Dalhat for Special Duties I, and Abdullahi Garba Abbas for Special Duties II.

Dr Haliru Musa Soba was sworn in as Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration), while Engr Balarabe Muhammad Bello became Counsellor on Infrastructure. Eighteen special advisers were also sworn in at the ceremony.