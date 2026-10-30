South Africa: Bad News for Mkhwanazi's Naysayers As Cachalia Backs Him to Head Hawks

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia wants KwaZulu-Natal cop boss Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to head the country's priority crimefighters, the Hawks. While some will welcome this, it will probably not go down well with Mkhwanazi's detractors, including former national deputy commissioner for crime detection Shadrack Sibiya, who is now in custody and criminally charged.

The police officer who detonated South Africa's unprecedented law enforcement scandal last year may be appointed to head the country's priority crime-fighting unit.

On Thursday, 29 October 2026, acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia officially announced that he wants KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to head the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, better known as the Hawks.

The unit has been without a permanent head since June 2025, when Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, who led it for years, retired.

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Several figures will welcome the Mkhwanazi announcement.

Some policing sources Daily Maverick spoke to on Thursday believe that if he were appointed Hawks boss, it would send a strong deterrent message to crooks, and he would contribute even more to cracking down on corruption.

Others remain sceptical of Mkhwanazi, but his potential appointment to head the Hawks will probably rankle most with those who have previously spoken out about their distrust of him.

They happen to be figures Mkhwanazi has implicated in alleged wrongdoing.

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Take former deputy national commissioner for crime detection Shadrack Sibiya, who is now...