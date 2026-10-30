Botswana: Passport Costs Lead to Fee Increase

Gaborone — The high cost of producing a passport, estimated at €1,250 (approximately P19,200) per document, is the main reason behind the increase in passport fees effective November 1, Minister of Labour and Home Affairs, retired Major General Puis Mokgware, has said.

Under the revised fee schedule, children under 16 will pay P200, while official and diplomatic passports will cost P600 and P800, respectively. Emergency travel documents will cost P100, while replacing a lost, stolen or soiled e-passport will attract a P2,000 fee.

The new P400 fee represents an increase of P140 from the current P260 charge, which has remained unchanged since the biometric e-passport was introduced in March 2010. Before then, an ordinary passport cost P30

Major General Mokgware said in an interview that the adjustment, the first since 2010, was necessary to keep pace with rising production costs, while acknowledging the difficult economic circumstances facing some Batswana.

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In an interview, he maintained that Botswana's passport fees remained relatively low compared with those of some neighbouring countries, arguing that the revised charges should be considered against the cost of producing secure travel documents.

In an interview, Acting Director of the Department of Immigration and Citizenship, Ms Lopang Thebe, said over a thousand applications were received countrywide yesterday.

Despite the increased demand resulting in long queues, she said the process had remained smooth, with no challenges reported.

Ms Thebe said the increase also reflected the cost of sourcing specialised materials and equipment from outside the country, where prices and maintenance expenses had continued to rise.

Ms Thebe said the increase also reflected the cost of sourcing specialised materials and equipment from outside the country, where prices and maintenance expenses had continued to rise.

She stressed that passports were security documents requiring investment in advanced technology, including specialised printers, to maintain their integrity.

She said the department considered production expenses and compared fees charged in neighbouring countries before recommending adjustments.

Regional comparisons show that an ordinary passport in Zimbabwe reportedly costs US$170, equivalent to approximately P2,300, while South Africa charges R600 (about P498) and Namibia N$400 (about P433). Zambia's reported fee of K320 translates to approximately P280, while Lesotho charges M130 (about P130).

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The 2025 Henley Passport Index, cited in the accompanying passport comparison, ranks Botswana among Africa's four strongest passports, with access to approximately 81 destinations without obtaining a visa in advance.

Despite the government's justification for the increase, affordability remains a concern for citizens already facing economic pressures.

Ms Thebe acknowledged that some people struggled to afford passports, adding that the department had no specific fee arrangements for those experiencing financial hardship, except for people under social services.

However, the P2,000 replacement fee would not be applied without considering the circumstances surrounding the loss.

Ms Thebe said cases involving theft, fires, floods and other unforeseen incidents could be assessed upon presentation of supporting evidence, including police statements where applicable.

She added that waivers could be considered where the circumstances had been verified and applicants could not afford the charge.

Ms Thebe further explained that a board met weekly to scrutinise lost-passport cases, particularly those involving individuals who repeatedly lost their travel documents, while emergencies could be handled outside the normal process.

She urged Batswana to safeguard their passports and handle them responsibly to avoid the inconvenience and expense of replacement.

BOPA