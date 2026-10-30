Africa: Algeria Committed to Bolstering Russia-Africa Partnership - President Tebboune

Moscow — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday affirmed Algeria's commitment to continuing efforts to bolster cooperation and partnership between Russia and African countries and take these relations to a higher level, based on mutual respect and equality.

These efforts also seek to ensure a balanced and sustainable partnership that responds to Africa's development priorities, stressed the President of the Republic.

In a speech read by Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb at the Third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow, President Tebboune emphasized "the importance of translating shared political will into concrete projects and practical results that will foster economic and trade exchanges, encourage investment, and broaden the horizons of cooperation in a manner that serves the common interests of the Russian and African peoples."

Similarly, President Tebboune also emphasized "Algeria's sustained efforts to reinforce the bonds of brotherhood and solidarity with African countries, enhance development initiatives, share expertise, and build capacity, as well as to promote South-South cooperation." "These efforts seek to meet the continent's development needs and foster integration among its countries," he said.

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He further highlighted "the importance of integration and infrastructure projects that strengthen continental connectivity, foremost among them the Trans-Saharan Highway, energy and telecommunications links, and the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline (TSGP), along with initiatives aimed at putting the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) into full effect."

President Tebboune also hailed Russia's commitment to "bolster its relations with African countries, foster the continent's drive for economic and social development, and boost cooperation across priority areas."

He welcomed initiatives aimed at "broadening the Russian-African partnership and strengthening dialogue and coordination on regional and international issues of common concern."

The President of the Republic noted that these initiatives "promote peace and security and consolidate the foundations of international cooperation."