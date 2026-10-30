Ethiopia: PM Abiy Invites Russian Institutions to Partner With Ethiopia's AI University

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called for deeper scientific cooperation with Russia, specifically inviting Russian institutions to partner with Ethiopia's newly established Medemer University of Artificial Intelligence.

Addressing the 3rd Russia-Africa Summit, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of building local technological capabilities.

"Ethiopia is establishing the Medemer University of Artificial Intelligence in Addis Ababa. We invite Russian universities and institutions to work with us in teaching and research."

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The initiative is part of Ethiopia's broader push for "technological sovereignty," ensuring that AI development reflects local needs.

"An African researcher should be able to create tools in the language of our people, and our institutions should decide how those tools use our data," he said.

Beyond AI, PM Abiy identified food security and energy as key pillars for cooperation, including the development of a nuclear power plant to diversify Ethiopia's energy mix.

He stressed that these partnerships must focus on tangible outcomes. "Innovation must find its way into production and trade", the Premier noted.

Reflecting on the historical ties between the two nations, which date back to the late 19th century, he emphasized that modern cooperation must be backed by clear action plans.

The PM concluded by highlighting that true independence requires both the right to decide and the ability to execute those decisions.

"Independence gives us a right to decide. Capability gives us a means to put those decisions into action."