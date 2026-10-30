Malawi: Chipungu Vows to Finish DPP-Launched Military Housing Scheme

Lands and Housing Minister Chimwemwe Chipungu has handed over 40 completed staff houses to the Malawi Defence Force at the Support Battalion in Mvera, Dowa District.

The houses were built under the 10,000 Housing Units Project for Security Institutions. Chipungu was accompanied by First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Victor Musowa, Defence Minister Featon Kaupa and Presidential Adviser on Youth Dyton Mussa.

Chipungu said the houses would improve living conditions for men and women in uniform and help them carry out their duties more effectively.

He said his ministry was working to resolve problems slowing ongoing projects, including outstanding payments to contractors.

He praised Tapita Development Company and other contractors for continuing to work despite the difficulties, but said they must meet their contractual obligations and ensure that work meets the required quality standards.

Because of the current economic challenges, the government has deferred tendering for the remaining 6,000 housing units.

Chipungu said the priority was to resolve issues affecting existing projects and keep construction moving.

He said the project was started under the Democratic Progressive Party government but that the current administration remains committed to completing it.