Malawi Opposition Warns of Reduced Oversight After Budget Review Is Put On Hold

A row has erupted over the postponement of Malawi's Mid-Year Budget Review Meeting, with an opposition youth leader accusing President Peter Mutharika of misleading the public about the fate of the crucial parliamentary sitting.

Moses Malondera, youth director of the MCP, launched a fierce attack on the President after Parliament announced that the review meeting, initially scheduled to run from 9 November to 11 December 2026, had been postponed.

In a strongly worded Facebook post, Malondera claimed the government was disguising a cancellation as a postponement, arguing that no alternative date had been provided.

"The President just lied to the nation. He has deceived the nation," he wrote.

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Questioning the government's explanation, Malondera asked when lawmakers would reconvene to undertake the review if the meeting had indeed only been delayed.

"If he has postponed the mid-year budget review meeting, to when?" he asked.

The criticism follows an announcement by National Assembly Speaker Sameer Suleman, who said the postponement came after President Mutharika directed government to prioritise resources towards preparations for the anticipated El Niño weather threat.

According to a statement issued shortly after midnight on 28 October, the government intends to redirect attention and funding towards measures aimed at mitigating the potential impact of El Niño on food security, livelihoods and the wider economy.

The Mid-Year Budget Review Meeting is a key accountability exercise in which Parliament assesses implementation of the national budget, scrutinises government expenditure and considers adjustments in response to changing national priorities.

Malondera argued that delaying the sitting could leave significant public spending beyond effective parliamentary scrutiny.

He warned that Parliament is not expected to reconvene for budget business until consideration of the 2027/28 National Budget, by which time much of the current financial year's expenditure would already have taken place.

Particularly concerning, he suggested, were funds allocated to respond to the El Niño threat.

"Next thing mumva ma billions anatuluka for El Niño. No parliamentary oversight. Democracy and good governance kuyikhiya kumbuyo," he wrote.

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His remarks echo wider opposition concerns that postponing the review could weaken oversight mechanisms at a time when substantial public resources may be required to respond to a potential national emergency.

The decision has also prompted questions about the constitutional and governance implications of postponing parliamentary business, with critics challenging the extent of executive influence over the legislature's calendar.

Despite his criticism, Malondera struck a lighter tone at the end of his post, joking that he would instead turn his attention to farming during the planting season.