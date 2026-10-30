Malawi: Reserve Bank Disowns Fake Notice Claiming Malawi Kwacha Devaluation

29 October 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Mwelu Phiri

The Reserve Bank of Malawi has said a document circulating online, which claimed to double the official selling rate of the dollar, is a forgery and was not issued by the bank.

The fake notice, which carries the bank's crest and the name of Governor George Partridge, said the dollar selling rate had risen from MWK1,750 to MWK3,200 with effect from 28 October 2026.

An image of the document, marked with a red "FAKE" watermark, has been shared on social media.

In a public notice, the bank described the document as "FAKE" and said it "was not issued by the Reserve Bank of Malawi".

It urged businesses, market players and the public to check all announcements against its official website and verified social media accounts before acting on them.

Anyone who comes across suspicious material purporting to come from the bank was asked to report it.

The forgery closely copied the format of genuine central bank correspondence. Its language on arbitrage and spot checks resembles the wording the bank typically uses, which may have made it look authentic to some readers.

The bank has not said who produced the document or why, or whether it plans legal action.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.