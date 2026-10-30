Namibia: Police Probe Tourist Scam

The Namibia Tourism Board and the police have urged visitors to the country to verify operators, as the board investigates an alleged N$50 000 booking scam involving Italian tourists.

The travellers allegedly lost about N$50 000 following an 18-day booking spanning Namibia and Zimbabwe, which was scheduled for 23 October to 9 November.

The travel itinerary was prepared by Timnoeshe Adventure Tours and Safaris, a company allegedly registered with the Namibia Tourism Board (NTB), but the visitors were reportedly left stranded after the service provider failed to attend to them.

Tour guide Timan Henguva from Otjiwarongo has since been reported missing, his wife told The Namibian yesterday.

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NTB spokesperson Flora Quest says although the tourists have not formally reported the incident to the board yet, the regulator is actively investigating it.

"We will investigate the matter by finding the Italians to give us proof of bookings and payments. So far nothing has been reported to NTB in connection with the case," she says.

Furthermore, the police in their weekend crime report say items valued at N$89 800 were stolen from parked vehicles in two separate incidents involving tourists over the weekend.

The first incident took place at Dunes Mall at Walvis Bay and the second at Hidas Centre in Klein Windhoek.

REGULAR MONITORING

Quest says the NTB has received nine reports of incidents involving tourism operators across the country since April.

This includes accepting payments from clients without delivering promised services and booking accommodation over weekends using fraudulent proof of payment.

She says the NTB is investigating the reported cases and gathering evidence to substantiate the allegations.

"The NTB works closely with the Tourism Protection Unit, which has provided valuable assistance in addressing these matters.

Where investigations establish misconduct involving payments for services not delivered, operators are instructed in writing to refund affected clients immediately," she says.

Quest says the failure to comply results in written notification and the withdrawal of operators' registration with the tourism board.

SERIOUS CONCERN

She says scamming incidents are of great concern and damage legitimate tourism businesses.

"Every visitor who pays for a tourism service should receive what was promised, and every legitimate business deserves protection against the misuse of its identity," she says.

It would, however, be premature to conclude that these incidents are deterring visitors from travelling to Namibia, she says.

"Our message to visitors is clear: Namibia welcomes you.

Verify your operator, confirm payment instructions through independently obtained contact details and report suspicious activity promptly.

Protecting visitor trust remains central to safeguarding Namibia's tourism industry and the livelihoods it supports," Quest says.

Tour and Safari Association of Namibia (Tasa) chairperson Hans Soltau says his organisation is aware of the incident involving Italian tourists and the booking scam.

"Unfortunately, the operator concerned is not a member of Tasa, however, he is duly registered with the NTB, which is the statutory regulator for every tourism-related enterprise," he says.

He says similar incidents have been reported in the past.

"They are of concern to us, and they should be of concern to the broader tourism industry.

We urgently require our tourism authorities to act decisively in such cases that directly involve an NTB-registered member and international travellers, as these incidents surely affect Namibia's reputation and visitor confidence.

"International and national tourist safety, including the safety of local travellers, is increasingly challenged throughout Namibia as more reports emerge of robberies at campsites and establishments, as well as vehicle break-ins at larger towns and cities.

"Namibia urgently needs to strengthen efforts to protect our tourism assets and improve the way such incidents are communicated to the relevant authorities," Soltau says.

He says Tasa maintains a verified membership list, which is publicly available on their website.

"We always encourage visitors to verify operators with the NTB, and to check for recognised industry associations like Tasa (www.tasa.na) before making bookings."

CHEAP NOT BEST

Soltau says cheap is not always the best.

"Unfortunately, social media platforms are also an easy space for scammers to advertise their services.

We urge visitors not to rely solely on a Facebook recommendation without following available local verification.

"Should any visitor feel insecure after processing payment and finding a supplier non-responsive before travel, they should feel free to contact any local tourism association and the NTB for assistance prior to arriving in Namibia," he says.

For any legal action to proceed against fraudulent operators, a criminal case must be formally registered with the police," Soltau says.

He said the broader Namibian tourism industry remains committed to professionalism, integrity and responsible conduct.

"The vast majority of operators adhere to the rules and regulations that govern our sector.

We take pride in carrying the spirit of Namibian hospitality, we are the face of Namibia, and Namibia continues to be the smile on the face of Africa.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi encourages the alleged victims of the booking scam to open a case immediately.

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She says tourists are advised to verify tour operators through official registration channels and confirm bookings directly with the company using verified contact details.

"They can also engage their embassies or consulates to assist and or guide them in terms of which companies to use and make payments only to verified business accounts, avoiding unverified individuals and suspiciously attractive offers.

"Those visiting Namibia should know their surroundings as well as be careful who they engage with.

They must use reputable companies during their holidays and travelling," she says.

Meanwhile, Hospitality Association of Namibia chief executive Gitta Paezoldt says the abuse of travellers' trust is not unique to Namibia.

"Online platforms and offerings open up the possibility of offering low rates that attract clients, who then book and advance pay, trusting that the service offered will then also be available on arrival," she says.

Paezoldt urges clients to verify the source of the service offering and to check whether companies are registered with the relevant institutions, verifying their standing before making payment.

Questions sent to Timnoeshe Adventure Tours and Safaris were yesterday not responded to by the time of going to print.