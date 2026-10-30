Uganda: Besigye Chants Disrupt Balaam's Anti-Corruption Rally in Rukungiri

An anti-corruption rally in Rukungiri District took a political turn after residents repeatedly chanted the name of detained opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye at Rukungiri Main Stadium.

The rally, organised by the Minister of Local Government, Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi, was intended to mobilise residents and district leaders to fight corruption and improve the implementation of government programmes.

However, the chants drew attention to Besigye's continued detention, prompting Balaam to appeal for calm and tell the gathering that discussions aimed at securing the opposition politician's release were ongoing.

"I want to call on the public to remain calm as the discussions continue. There are ongoing discussions aimed at securing Dr Besigye's release," Balaam said.

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He added that the discussions were being led by Gen Salim Saleh but did not provide details about the parties involved or when a possible resolution could be expected.

Besigye, a veteran opposition politician and long-time critic of the government, has remained a prominent figure in Uganda's political debate, with his detention continuing to attract public attention.

The repeated chants at the Rukungiri rally demonstrated that concerns about his situation remain part of public political discourse, even at government meetings convened to discuss corruption, service delivery and the implementation of public programmes.

Balaam's remarks appeared intended to reassure residents concerned about Besigye's detention and prevent tensions from escalating during the gathering.