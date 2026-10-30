Uganda: Minister Musasizi Urges Ugandans to Stay Calm As Shilling Weakens, Outlines Government Response

Finance Minister Henry Musasizi has urged Ugandans to remain calm amid the depreciation of the shilling, saying the government is pursuing fiscal and monetary measures to stabilise the economy while boosting domestic production to reduce the country's dependence on imports and foreign currency.

Speaking during an interview on NBS Television's Morning Breeze programme, Musasizi attributed some of the pressure on the shilling to external factors, including rising global crude oil prices and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which have increased uncertainty in international markets and contributed to higher import costs.

The weakening of the shilling presents challenges for businesses and consumers, particularly importers who require dollars to pay for fuel, machinery, industrial inputs and other goods purchased from abroad. When the local currency depreciates, importers need more shillings to obtain the same amount of foreign currency, potentially increasing production costs and consumer prices.

"Stay calm, don't panic," Musasizi advised Ugandans, emphasising the importance of maintaining confidence as the country navigates the current economic challenges.

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He said the government's response would focus on addressing the underlying economic pressures through sustainable policies rather than temporary interventions that could place additional strain on public finances.

According to the minister, the long-term solution lies in building an economy capable of producing more goods and services for domestic consumption and export markets. This, he said, would enable Uganda to generate more foreign exchange, reduce pressure on the currency market and strengthen its resilience to external shocks.

Musasizi said increasing domestic production and expanding exports would help the country earn more dollars, reducing its reliance on foreign currency to finance imports.

The strategy places emphasis on productive sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture and agro-processing, where increased local production and value addition could help replace some imported goods while creating export opportunities.

Uganda's demand for foreign currency is influenced by its need to import petroleum products, industrial machinery, raw materials and other essential commodities. Expanding local production and diversifying exports could help narrow the gap between foreign currency demand and supply over time.

On the fiscal front, Musasizi said the government would adopt a more restrained spending approach, prioritising essential expenditure and activities that contribute directly to economic growth.

He explained that public resources would be directed towards unavoidable obligations and productive investments while non-essential expenditure was reduced.

The minister said the government would minimise domestic and international travel, adding that some official meetings could be conducted virtually to cut spending on transport, accommodation and related administrative costs.

The proposed measures are intended to improve efficiency in public spending while preserving funding for priority programmes and productive economic activities.

For the private sector, tighter government expenditure could reinforce fiscal discipline, although its broader economic impact will depend on how spending cuts are implemented and whether essential public investments are protected.

Musasizi's remarks signal an effort to ensure that limited public resources are channelled towards activities that support production, employment and business expansion.

On the monetary front, Musasizi said the Bank of Uganda had raised the Central Bank Rate (CBR) to 12 per cent and increased the Cash Reserve Ratio as part of measures to contain inflationary pressures and manage liquidity in the financial system.

The Central Bank Rate influences borrowing costs across the economy. Higher policy rates can encourage saving, moderate credit growth and help contain inflationary pressures, although they can also make borrowing more expensive for businesses and households.

The Cash Reserve Ratio determines the proportion of commercial banks' deposits that must be held as reserves with the central bank. Increasing this requirement can reduce the funds available for lending and help manage liquidity in the banking system.

These measures are intended to contain inflation and support macroeconomic stability at a time when exchange-rate movements and rising import costs could put additional pressure on prices.

However, tighter monetary conditions may also increase financing costs for businesses seeking credit to expand operations, purchase equipment or finance working capital.

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Musasizi cautioned against relying on subsidies or drawing on foreign exchange reserves as the primary response to the current economic pressures, arguing that such interventions would not provide a sustainable solution under the prevailing circumstances.

He said the government would instead continue pursuing measures aimed at addressing the underlying causes of economic instability.

The minister's position points to a policy approach combining spending restraint, monetary tightening and increased domestic production rather than short-term interventions that may provide temporary relief without resolving structural economic challenges.

Ultimately, Uganda's ability to stabilise the shilling will depend partly on global developments, inflation management, investor confidence and the country's capacity to generate foreign exchange through exports and investment.

For businesses and households, the immediate challenge will be managing potentially higher costs as the government and the central bank pursue measures to contain inflation and strengthen economic resilience. In the longer term, expanding productive capacity, increasing local value addition and boosting export earnings will be critical to reducing Uganda's vulnerability to external shocks.