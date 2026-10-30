Uganda: Museveni Urges Dialogue to End Conflict in Eastern DR Congo During Meeting With EU Envoy

President Museveni has reiterated his call for dialogue as the only viable solution to the longstanding conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The President made the remarks today during a meeting with the European Union Special Representative for the Great Lakes Region, Johan Borgstam, at State House, Entebbe, where they discussed regional peace and security, with particular focus on the ongoing conflict in eastern DRC.

Museveni called on the parties involved in the conflict to abandon threats and hostilities and pursue dialogue, saying the continued fighting was causing unnecessary suffering among the Congolese people.

"The only solution is talk. Stop all these threats and wars and everything else and talk, because it is unfair that the people of Congo are suffering because of this stubbornness to refuse to talk," Museveni said.

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He emphasised that the people of the DRC deserve peace and the opportunity to determine their future through peaceful political processes.

Borgstam commended Museveni for his leadership and experience in regional affairs, noting that the EU delegation had come to seek his guidance on the security challenges facing the Great Lakes region.

"We have come to seek your advice and get a full analysis from you as the regional father who is wise and experienced," Borgstam said.

The meeting was attended by the EU Ambassador to Uganda, Jan Sadek; the Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Uganda, Eole Sury; and Tristan Terryn, the Political Adviser to the EU Special Representative for the Great Lakes Region.