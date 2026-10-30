Uganda: Masindi Restores 4,250 Hectares of Land, Secures 15 Government Land Titles

Masindi District restored 4,250 hectares of land, secured 15 government land titles and registered progress in wealth creation programmes during the 2025/2026 financial year, according to the district's State of the District Address.

District Chairperson Patrick Wobusobozi highlighted the achievements while presenting the report during a council session at the district headquarters.

Wobusobozi said the district had continued working with communities to combat wetland degradation, restore degraded land and promote the sustainable use of natural resources.

"The restoration efforts are intended to protect the environment and preserve natural resources for future generations, while the acquisition of 15 government land titles is expected to strengthen the protection of public assets against encroachment and land disputes," Wobusobozi said.

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The report also highlighted progress under several government programmes aimed at improving household incomes, reducing poverty and supporting vulnerable groups.

Under the Parish Development Model (PDM), Masindi received Shs18.7375 billion, of which Shs16.222 billion was disbursed to 16,222 households through 46 Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisations (SACCOs).

The beneficiaries are engaged in income-generating activities, including poultry farming, dairy production, piggery, fruit growing and tree planting.

Under the Emyooga programme, the district received Shs1.34 billion in seed capital, benefiting 2,582 people organised into 258 associations operating through 36 SACCOs. The programme aims to promote a savings culture, improve financial management and strengthen collective enterprise development.

The Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme (UWEP) received Shs889.976 million, which was disbursed to 134 women's groups benefiting 1,560 individuals. The initiative supports women in establishing and expanding income-generating enterprises.

Meanwhile, the Youth Livelihood Programme (YLP) received and disbursed Shs857.292 million to 149 youth groups, benefiting 1,618 young people. The programme supports youth-led enterprises, business skills development and improved livelihoods.

The report further indicated that Masindi received Shs2.901781 billion under the Social Assistance Grant for Empowerment (SAGE), benefiting 1,300 older persons. The grant provides financial assistance to eligible older people to help them meet their basic needs.