Rwanda: Senate Approves Seven Officials for Key Positions - What Are Their Priorities?

The Senate approved seven officials including the Auditor General of State Finances, the Director General of the National Post Office and Rwanda's ambassador to Sweden, on Thursday, October 29.

The officials were appointed by the Cabinet meeting of Monday, October 26, and by the President of the Republic on Tuesday.

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The Senate Standing Committees reviewed the nominees' files and interviewed them before presenting reports that found that they had the knowledge, experience and capacity required to fulfil their respective responsibilities.

The approved officials are Claudette Mukashyaka, Auditor General of State Finances; Gratien Kubwimana, Deputy Auditor General of State Finances; Alphonse Zigira, Director General of the National Post Office; and Valentine Uwamariya, Rwanda's proposed ambassador to Sweden.

The Senate also approved three commissioners of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR): Athanasie Nyiragwaneza, Viateur Bangayandusha and Aissa Umutoni.

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During the vetting process, senators discussed the nominees' priorities and made recommendations on how they could improve the performance of their respective institutions.

Strengthening human rights protection

Senator Alfred Gasana, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Governance and Human Rights, said the three nominees for the NCHR had expressed readiness to take on their responsibilities, citing their skills and experience.

Their priorities include working with institutions to prevent human rights violations, recommending measures to address gaps in the implementation of human rights standards and international conventions, and strengthening the capacity of individuals and institutions to protect human rights, Gasana said.

The committee also recommended that the commissioners pay particular attention to vulnerable groups, including people with disabilities and children.

Other recommendations included conducting studies on human rights issues, strengthening engagement with schools and promoting the use of technology in the commission's activities.

Expanding scholarship opportunities in Sweden

Valentine Uwamariya, the proposed ambassador to Sweden, told Senators that she would build on the work of her predecessor while strengthening cooperation between Rwanda and Sweden.

Senator Hadija Ndangiza Murangwa, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, National Unity and Security, said Uwamariya, a former minister of education, had told the committee she would continue ongoing initiatives and work with the team she finds in place.

"One of her priorities is to increase scholarship opportunities for Rwandan students seeking to study in Sweden," Murangwa said.

Uwamariya told the Senate committee that she also planned to strengthen cooperation in environmental protection and climate resilience through short- and medium-term projects.

She also said she would strengthen engagement with Rwandans in Sweden and build partnerships with institutions and stakeholders in the country.

Improving audit recommendations and modernising postal services

Senator Fulgence Nsengiyumva, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Economy and Finance, said the officials approved for the Office of the Auditor General of State Finances were urged to help public institutions implement audit recommendations.

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"The new officials were urged to help institutions implement the recommendations of the Auditor General," Nsengiyumva said.

For the National Post Office, the committee urged Alphonse Zigira to modernise the institution's operations to reflect technological advances.

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Nsengiyumva said postal services were often viewed from a traditional perspective, adding that the post office needed to restructure and improve its operations to reflect modern technological advances.

Zigira indicated that he would learn from countries with more advanced postal services.

The committee also recommended that he assess the institution's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats to identify areas for improvement and guide its operations.