Uganda: Museveni Orders Itms Contractor to Explain Cost Increase, Tracking Gaps

President Museveni has summoned proprietors of Joint Stock Company Global Security to explain concerns surrounding the Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS), including a reported increase in project costs from $123 million to $257 million and questions about the performance of digital number plates.

The concerns emerged during a meeting between Museveni and Parliament's Committee on Physical Infrastructure at State House, Entebbe, on Wednesday, as lawmakers finalised an inquiry into the contract awarded to the Russian company.

Highly placed sources told the Nile Post that information presented during the meeting indicated that digital number plates were not part of the contractor's initial agreement, raising questions about how the project's scope evolved and the contractual basis for the additional components.

Lawmakers also questioned the reliability of the vehicle-tracking system, with information presented at the meeting indicating that stolen vehicles could only be traced through the system within four days of a theft report. After that period, the vehicles reportedly cease to be traceable through the system.

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The revelations raise questions about the system's effectiveness in helping police recover stolen vehicles, one of the key functions expected of a technology-based transport monitoring system.

The committee also heard that the contractor had undertaken to procure and install 350 cameras but had installed none as of Tuesday. Instead, the company was reportedly relying on existing Police CCTV cameras to support its operations.

The concerns add to a series of questions about the project's implementation, financial arrangements, contractual provisions and the collection of revenue from motorists.

The committee, chaired by Mwine Mpaka, has been investigating the agreement with Joint Stock Company Global Security following concerns about contractual irregularities, implementation delays and the legal basis for revenue collection under the project.

Mpaka previously said the committee had engaged 19 entities as part of the inquiry and would use the evidence gathered to prepare its final report to Parliament.

He said the meeting with Museveni was intended to establish whether the project, as implemented, reflected the President's original vision.

"The President will be the last authority we interact with. As the vision bearer, he ought to have an input on what he originally envisioned for the project versus the actual deliverables," Mpaka said before the meeting.

The committee has also questioned the use of presidential directives in the contracting process, with Mpaka alleging that some directives had been used to circumvent legal requirements.

"We have discovered a misuse of presidential directives to abuse the law in the implementation of the project," he said. "There are many mistakes in the contract that make it questionable whether they were not intended."

The investigation is examining the project's revenue-sharing arrangements, including a provision under which Joint Stock Company Global Security was expected to receive 80 per cent of the revenue collected.

The arrangement reportedly relied on projections that each motorist would commit at least four traffic offences annually, generating revenue to help the company recover its investment.

Lawmakers have questioned the basis for those projections and how the financial terms were determined.

The committee has also obtained documents relating to three bank accounts held by the company to examine the movement of money into and out of the entity.

"To further beef up the report over queries on collections, we have secured documentation from three bank accounts of the entity to assess all inflows and outflows," Mpaka said.

The inquiry follows a dispute over the legality of the ITMS agreement, with Attorney General Dr Sam Mayanja questioning whether the contract met key legal requirements and arguing that it should be reviewed.

However, Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President Hajj Yunus Kakande has defended the officials who negotiated the agreement, saying it was prepared by a competent team led by former Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka.

"The learned Attorney General was out of order," Kakande said during an earlier engagement with the committee.

He also argued that the system was new and should be given time to address implementation challenges.

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"This ITMS system is new and first of its kind in the country and was bound to have problems and couldn't be expected to perform successfully," he said.

The committee has separately examined the performance of digital number plates manufactured for government vehicles. Of 5,110 plates reportedly produced by the contractor, 1,499 were said to have stopped functioning.

The company was reportedly asked to retrieve and repair the faulty plates because they could no longer be tracked.

Lawmakers have also questioned whether the contractor was properly registered and gazetted before beginning operations, as well as the legal basis on which government agencies allowed a private company to collect public revenue.

The committee is expected to incorporate evidence gathered during the inquiry, including the latest engagement with Museveni, into its final report to Parliament.

The findings could inform further scrutiny of the contract, the contractor's performance, the handling of revenue and the government's response to concerns about the digital number plates system.