Sudan: 'A Trip to the Market Should Never Cost a Child Their Life'

29 October 2026
United Nations Children's Fund (New York)

Nairobi — "At least five children, aged between seven and 14, including three boys and two girls, were reported killed and two other children injured in an armed drone attack on a market in Nyala, in Sudan's South Darfur, on 26 October.

"Just a week earlier, on 19 October, it was reported that armed drone strikes killed at least 80 people, including women and children, in a busy market in Abyei.

"Markets are places where families buy food, and people work to make a living. A trip to the market should never cost a child their life.

"These attacks come as armed drone strikes are taking a growing toll on children and civilians in Sudan. Between January and September 2026, more than 400 children were reported killed or injured, with armed drone attacks responsible for a significant share of these casualties. Armed drone attacks have also damaged homes and civilian infrastructure, including schools, health facilities, water systems and markets.

"For children in Sudan, even the most ordinary parts of daily life are becoming increasingly dangerous. Children should be able to go to a market, attend school or seek health care without risking their lives.

"After more than three years of conflict, children in Sudan need greater protection from violence, not new ways for the conflict to reach them. The killing and injuring of children must end."

Read the original article on Unicef.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 United Nations Children's Fund. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.