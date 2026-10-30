Sudan: 'A Trip to the Market Should Never Cost a Child Their Life'

Nairobi — "At least five children, aged between seven and 14, including three boys and two girls, were reported killed and two other children injured in an armed drone attack on a market in Nyala, in Sudan's South Darfur, on 26 October.

"Just a week earlier, on 19 October, it was reported that armed drone strikes killed at least 80 people, including women and children, in a busy market in Abyei.

"Markets are places where families buy food, and people work to make a living. A trip to the market should never cost a child their life.

"These attacks come as armed drone strikes are taking a growing toll on children and civilians in Sudan. Between January and September 2026, more than 400 children were reported killed or injured, with armed drone attacks responsible for a significant share of these casualties. Armed drone attacks have also damaged homes and civilian infrastructure, including schools, health facilities, water systems and markets.

"For children in Sudan, even the most ordinary parts of daily life are becoming increasingly dangerous. Children should be able to go to a market, attend school or seek health care without risking their lives.

"After more than three years of conflict, children in Sudan need greater protection from violence, not new ways for the conflict to reach them. The killing and injuring of children must end."