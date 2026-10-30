Somalia's Parliament Speaker Arrives in Nairobi to Chair East African Legislative Meeting

29 October 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Nairobi, Kenya — Somalia's House of the People Speaker, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur Jama, has arrived in Nairobi with a delegation of lawmakers to attend an extraordinary meeting of speakers of parliaments from member states of the East African Community (EAC).

The delegation was welcomed by officials from Somalia's embassy in Kenya, led by Somalia's ambassador to the country, Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle.

Jama is scheduled to chair the extraordinary meeting in the Kenyan capital, bringing together speakers of parliaments from EAC member states.

The meeting will focus on parliamentary cooperation, strengthening relations between legislative institutions and other issues related to collaboration among member countries of the regional bloc.

Somalia's participation is part of broader efforts to strengthen legislative ties and cooperation among East African countries.

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