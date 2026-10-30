South Africa: President Ramaphosa Calls for Housing Closer to Jobs and Services

Government is working to transform the country's housing model by developing integrated human settlements that bring people closer to employment, public services and economic opportunities.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said this at the Cornubia Integrated Human Settlement Project milestone celebration in eThekwini on Thursday.

The President said this approach is necessary to reverse apartheid-era spatial planning, which displaced black communities to townships and settlements far from economic centres.

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"We have sought to build not just houses, but human settlements. We have sought to build integrated neighbourhoods, where residents have what they need to live comfortable lives," he said.

The President said integrated human settlements bring together homes, schools, clinics, shops, parks and transport infrastructure, while enabling people from different income groups to live in the same neighbourhoods.

Such developments also reduce the time and money working people spend commuting, while helping to build cohesive communities.

This year marks 30 years since the adoption of the Constitution, which affirms everyone's right to access adequate housing.

Since the advent of democracy, government has delivered more than five million housing opportunities, with census figures showing that the proportion of households living in formal dwellings increased from 65% in 1996 to more than 88% in 2022.

However, the President acknowledged that the need for housing remains significant, with nearly four million individuals still on the national housing needs register.

"Yet the need remains great," he said, citing population growth and rapid urbanisation as factors contributing to the demand.

President Ramaphosa said government was pursuing new approaches to housing delivery, including expanding affordable housing, revitalising commuter rail and releasing well-located public land for housing.

Government is also introducing a model that provides subsidies for home ownership and rental in suitable areas, while supporting people to build, buy or rent their own homes.

The President said government was working to unblock stalled housing projects to ensure people were not left waiting for homes that had been promised.

Integrated housing

Cornubia is one of the developments intended to demonstrate the benefits of integrating housing with social and economic infrastructure.

Covering more than 1 300 hectares, the development includes Solomon Mahlangu Primary School, community retail facilities, sports facilities, a multi-purpose hall and a clinic, with provision for early childhood development and transport infrastructure.

READ | Flood victims to receive homes in Cornubia by mid-2027

The wider Cornubia development is expected to accommodate more than 110 000 people over the next 10 to 15 years.

Its framework plan also envisages additional social infrastructure, including schools, clinics, libraries, community halls, places of worship and police stations.

Economic activity is already emerging around the development, with construction of Phase I of the Cornubia Business Park having created around 300 jobs.

The wider project is expected to create more than 2 000 jobs.

"eThekwini is a rising star in attracting investment into KwaZulu-Natal. And with investment comes new economic opportunity for our people," President Ramaphosa said.

He stressed that affordable housing close to employment opportunities was particularly important at a time when many households were under pressure from the high cost of living and transport expenses.

The President called for faster implementation of the development, saying construction problems and other delays needed to be resolved.

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"To get there, we need to work faster, better and smarter," he said.

He also called for local participation in the development's economic opportunities, including construction, maintenance and community facilities, while warning against corruption, extortion and patronage.

"We are determined that this must be done through transparent processes. We will not allow corruption, extortion or patronage," President Ramaphosa said.

The President also called on residents to exercise their democratic right to vote in the local government elections scheduled for 4 November.

He said municipalities should maintain infrastructure, provide basic services and stand firm against construction mafias.

"My message to incoming councillors is clear. Listen to communities and treat them as partners. Because it is through partnership that we make progress," he said.