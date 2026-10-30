Nigeria Reviews National Security Strategy to Address Terrorism, Cyber Threats, Misinformation

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, inaugurated the committee on Thursday, 29th October.

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has inaugurated a committee to review Nigeria's National Security Strategy (NSS) 2019 and develop a new framework to address emerging security threats, including terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, misinformation, and cybercrime, among others.

The 33-member committee is chaired by Sarkin Bello, a retired Nigerian Army major general, who is deputised by Emeka Onumajuru, also a retired major general.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, inaugurated the committee on Thursday, 29th October. The committee is expected to submit its final draft of the NSS 2026 to the NSA by 27 November.

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Represented by the committee's chairperson, Mr Ribadu said the review was necessary because Nigeria's domestic, regional and global security environments had changed significantly since 2019.

He added that the new strategy would serve as an overarching framework for coordinating national security, resilience and sustainable development.

The NSA said the strategy must reflect current realities, anticipate future disruptions and support the government's national objectives under President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in human security, economic transformation and national cohesion.

"Nigeria demands a strategy that is realistic and implementable," he said, urging committee members to work with resource institutions and relevant stakeholders to produce a comprehensive and actionable document.

He assured the committee that ONSA would provide the administrative, technical and logistical support required to complete the assignment.

Mr Onumajuru said the country's changing security environment required a thorough reassessment of its strategic priorities.

He said conventional security threats, including terrorism, insurgency and banditry, had become intertwined with non-kinetic challenges such as cyber threats, economic instability, food insecurity and climate change.

"The National Security Strategy 2026 must be an inclusive, forward-looking and highly actionable blueprint," he said.

Mr Onumajuru said the committee would work with its secretariat and consult resource institutions, private-sector leaders and traditional rulers to develop a comprehensive strategy.

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He said the committee's composition, which includes representatives of the armed forces, intelligence agencies, government ministries, civil society and academia, would help ensure a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to national security.

He urged members to begin work immediately, stressing the need for rigorous analysis, professional integrity and constructive engagement to meet the submission deadline.

"Together, we will deliver a strategy that firmly safeguards the sovereignty, unity and future prosperity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," he said.