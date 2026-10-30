Nigeria: Kaduna Deputy Governor Swears in Three Commissioners, 18 Special Advisers

press release

The three commissioners that were sworn in are Hon Benjamin Dalhat Solomon Kure(Sports Development), Hon Amina Akilu Dalhat(Special Duties I) and Abdullahi Garba Abbas(Special Duties II)

The Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, has counseled political appointees to serve the administration faithfully and act without fear or favor. She reminded them of the import of taking the Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office, as prescribed by the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution.

Balarabe made this known after swearing-in three Commissioners, the Deputy Chief of Staff Administration and Counselor of Infrastructure, as well as 18 Special Advisers on Thursday.

According to her, the oath of allegiance and oath of office are not mere words because "they bind you before God and the people of Kaduna State, to serve faithfully."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She said the administration of oath is a moment of trust, a call to service, and a solemn reminder that leadership is not a privilege to be enjoyed, but a responsibility to be carried with humility, integrity, courage, and an unwavering commitment to the people.

"Your appointments reflect the confidence His Excellency has placed in your abilities, experience, judgment, and capacity to contribute meaningfully to the development of our dear state," she added.

The deputy governor urged the appointees "to receive this confidence not merely as recognition of your past achievements, but as a challenge to accomplish even greater things in the service of our people."

Justifying the timing of the appointments in the middle of an election season, she maintained that "elections have their calendar, but the needs of our people do not wait for it."

According to her, Governor Uba Sani is focused on delivering on his promises to the people of Kaduna State, irrespective of party or ethno-religious affiliations.

The governor's objective is to build a peaceful, prosperous, inclusive Kaduna State where no community is left behind, she stated.

"Since May 2023, Kaduna State has been steadily transformed. Communities once divided by conflict are reconciling under the Kaduna Peace Model; farmlands are reopening and markets are alive.

"More than 500 schools closed by insecurity have been reopened, and over 300,000 out-of-school children returned to class in 2025 alone, " she added.

Balarabe further said that hundreds of classrooms have been built while more have been renovated, and tens of thousands of teachers trained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the health sector, she said that 255 primary healthcare centres have been upgraded to level two, adding that "our general hospitals are being improved."

Balarabe further said that about 160 road projects, covering some 1,335 kilometres, are opening up all 23 local government areas and that "the light rail and bus rapid transit projects point to the Kaduna of tomorrow."

She enjoined the newly sworn in appointees to go to their various duty posts and be the bridge between the government and the grassroots.

"Let your performance be the argument that convinces the skeptical and the proof that justifies the trust of the supportive," she stressed.

The three commissioners that were sworn in are Hon Benjamin Dalhat Solomon Kure(Sports Development), Hon Amina Akilu Dalhat (Special Duties I) and Abdullahi Garba Abbas (Special Duties II) as well as 18 special advisers.

At the same event, Dr Haliru Musa Soba and Balarabe Muhammad Bello were sworn in as Deputy Chief of Staff(Administration) and Counsellor Infrastructure respectively.