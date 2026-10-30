South Africa: New Vehicles to Strengthen Policing

The National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Fannie Masemola, has handed over 1 087 vehicles to the tune of R518 million to high crime stations in the country as part of efforts to strengthen frontline policing.

The move also aims to improve service delivery at police stations and reinforce the operational capabilities of key units in the fight against crime.

Speaking at the official handing over of the vehicles at a ceremony held at the South African Police Service (SAPS) Academy in Benoni, Masemola emphasized the critical need to invest in officers who directly serve communities facing persistent and high levels of crime.

"Today, we are investing in the men and women who stand at the forefront of our constitutional mandate, particularly those serving at police stations confronted by persistent and elevated levels of crime," he said.

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READ | High crime stations to receive new patrol vehicles

The handover emphasised the commitment to placing essential policing resources where they are needed most.

"It is about strengthening frontline policing, improving service delivery at police stations and ensuring that our members are better equipped to protect communities, respond to emergencies and bring perpetrators to justice," Masemola added.

The allocation includes 739 vehicles to Detective Services and Forensic Services, with 200 vehicles dedicated to Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Units. These specialised units are pivotal in addressing domestic violence, sexual offences, and crimes against children.

"Behind every case is a person whose dignity, safety and right to justice must be protected," Masemola said.

Visible Policing and Operations will receive 290 vehicles, supporting emergency call centres (10111) and the Flying Squad, while the remainder will bolster operational support and serve as a reserve fleet at Head Office.

Provincial vehicle distribution highlights a targeted, evidence-based approach to crime prevention and response, focusing on 140 high-crime police stations across South Africa.

The breakdown includes:

Eastern Cape - 163 vehicles

Gauteng - 151 vehicles

Mpumalanga - 147 vehicles

KwaZulu-Natal - 135 vehicles

Western Cape - 113 vehicles

Free State - 103 vehicles

North West - 84 vehicles

Limpopo - 79 vehicles

Northern Cape - 54 vehicles

Reserve fleet at Head Office - 58 vehicles

Masemola stressed that effective policing goes beyond courage and commitment.

"When vehicles are available, roadworthy and properly deployed, our members are better positioned to prevent crime, reach victims, pursue suspects and protect lives," he said.

He added that vehicle availability is crucial.

"Conversely, when mobility is compromised, communities experience the consequences through delayed responses, missed opportunities to prevent crime and diminished confidence in the police," he said.

Local Government Elections

The handover of the vehicles comes as the country is just days away from the 2026 Local Government Elections.

The SAPS said it is committed to maintaining public order, protecting democratic rights, and ensuring a peaceful electoral environment.

"Our responsibility is to ensure that political activities take place within the law and that communities can exercise their democratic rights without fear, intimidation or violence," the Commissioner said.

Protecting the vulnerable

With South Africa also preparing for the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign, Masemola reiterated that protecting vulnerable groups is a continuous obligation, not a seasonal one.

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"Victims of sexual offences, domestic violence and child abuse often approach the police at their most vulnerable. They deserve a response that is professional, compassionate, timely and sensitive to their circumstances," he said.

The campaign runs from 25 November to 10 December 2026, highlighting the need to address gender-based violence.

Masemola also called on police leadership to exercise rigorous oversight in managing these vehicles.

"These vehicles belong to the people of South Africa. They are not instruments of personal convenience or symbols of privilege. They are operational assets entrusted to the SAPS to protect lives, uphold the law and serve our communities," he said.

He concluded with a call for cooperation between the police and communities to build safer neighbourhoods.