Africa: AU Advances Drive to Make Democracy a Lived Experience Across Africa, With Media and Socialisation At Its Core

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — The African Union Commission is stepping up efforts to strengthen democracy across the continent by promoting people-centred socialisation, credible information, public participation and the role of media in democratic life.

The African Union Commission's Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security convened the 2nd Roundtable on Democracy, Media and Socialisation in Africa in Addis Ababa on 26-27 October. Held under the theme "From Dialogue to Action: Advancing Democratic Resilience through Media, Socialisation and Inclusion in Africa," the meeting brought together senior AU officials, election management bodies, media organisations, academics, civil society, youth and women's networks and international partners.

Addressing the Roundtable, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Ambassador Bankole Adeoye said democracy must be part of people's everyday experience. He said: "Democracy must be socialised and embedded within our societies, communities, educational systems, media spaces and public institutions."

Discussions examined how artificial intelligence and digital platforms are shaping electoral integrity and the wider information environment. Participants also addressed journalists' safety and working conditions and the need to include women, young people, persons with disabilities and marginalised communities in democratic processes.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Commissioner Adeoye stressed that African citizens must "experience the dividends of democracy in their daily lives". He said the AU is advancing democratic socialisation through media, which can give citizens a voice and help shape public debate in line with the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance.

Building on the inaugural Roundtable held in Nairobi in May 2025, participants highlighted the 2026-2027 electoral cycle as an opportunity to advance democratic socialisation. They worked towards an Action Roadmap to guide implementation ahead of the 2027 Roundtable, including priorities, institutional responsibilities and monitoring arrangements.

Supported by International IDEA with funding from the European Union, the Roundtable also carried forward recommendations from Nairobi on journalist protection and labour rights, media and digital literacy, democracy education and support for investigative and community journalism.

A high-level delegation from the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ) attended and contributed to the discussions. The African Union Commission stressed its commitment to democratic governance, information integrity and inclusive participation in line with Agenda 2063.