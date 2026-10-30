Southern Africa: SADC Strengthens Regional Cooperation to Improve Access to Essential Medical Products

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The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is strengthening regional cooperation to improve access to quality-assured, and affordable medical products through the operationalisation of the SADC Pharmaceuticals Pooled Procurement Services (SPPS). The SADC Secretariat held the Fourth Steering Committee Meeting of the SADC Pooled Procurement Services (SPPS) on 29October 2026 in Lusaka, Zambia, to assess implementation progress, address outstanding requirements and agree on priority actions towards the launch of the first pilot contracts. The meeting was supported by German Cooperation, and African Development Bank (AfDB), as International Cooperating Partners.

The two-day meeting focused on reviewing Member States' expressions of commitment and submissions of proposed pilot products, identifying outstanding requirements and agreeing on remedial measures, responsible parties and implementation deadlines. The Steering Committee also considered a status report on regional demand consolidation to support the case for regional manufacturing of Lenacapavir, reflecting SADC's broader efforts to strengthen pharmaceutical production capacity and improve the availability of essential medical products across the region.

In his welcoming remarks, Dr Lamboly Guy-Noel Kumboneki, SADC Secretariat Senior Programme Officer -HIV/AIDS emphasised the importance of collective action in improving access to quality medical products. He noted that through regional cooperation and pooled purchasing, Member States could leverage their collective purchasing power to secure quality-assured products for their citizens while contributing to improved affordability and more reliable supply chains.

Delivering the opening remarks, Ms Marione Schonfeldt, Senior Pharmaceutical Specialist at the National Department of Health of the Republic of South Africa and Chairperson of the meeting, highlighted the urgency of operationalising the SPPS amid global supply chain disruptions, rising medicine costs and persistent inequalities in access to essential medicines. She underscored the importance of translating the progress achieved since the approval of the SPPS Charter in August 2026 into practical implementation outcomes.

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Progress to date includes the refinement of operational manuals, upgrades to the SADC Medicines Database, advancement of Member State commitments, consolidation of regional demand for Lenacapavir and identification of priority products for phased implementation. These milestones provide an important foundation for consolidating demand, engaging suppliers and progressing towards the commencement of the first pilot contracts.

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Ms Schonfeldt urged the Committee to sustain this momentum by confirming Member State commitments, endorsing proposed product lists and agreeing on the regulatory pathways, financing arrangements and a time-bound action matrix required to implement the pilot contracts. She further highlighted the importance of coordinated regional approaches to strengthening pharmaceutical supply systems, reducing procurement costs and building sustainable manufacturing capacity.

As SADC works towards implementing the first SPPS pilot contracts, the meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of Member States to translating regional cooperation into tangible results. By pooling demand, coordinating procurement and strengthening collaboration with partners and suppliers, the region is working towards a more resilient and sustainable supply of essential medical products. Ultimately, the success of the mechanism will be measured by its contribution to ensuring that people across Southern Africa can access the quality-assured and affordable medical products they need, when they need them.