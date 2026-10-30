Nigeria: Lagos Govt Threatens to Seal Illegal Boreholes, Prosecute Operators

The Lagos State Government warned that anyone intending to drill a borehole or extract groundwater must first obtain the required permits.

The Lagos State Government has warned borehole operators to obtain the necessary permits or risk having their facilities sealed and facing prosecution.

The Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission (LASWARCO) said drilling boreholes and extracting groundwater without authorisation could contaminate underground water, cause land subsidence and threaten the state's water resources.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The warning comes amid concerns over groundwater pollution in Lekki.

In August 2025, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services and Water Resources, Mahmood Adegbite, warned that residents in the area could be consuming contaminated water because of inadequate wastewater treatment.

Mr Adegbite, who spoke at a stakeholders' meeting, called for proper wastewater treatment to prevent further contamination and reduce the risk of waterborne diseases, according to Radio Nigeria Lagos.

Lagos began regulating borehole drilling and groundwater extraction in 2022 to curb pollution and manage its underground water resources.

The then Executive Secretary of LASWARCO, Funke Adepoju, stated that the regulation covered groundwater abstraction, consumption, supply and distribution.

In its latest statement posted on Facebook on Thursday, LASWARCO noted that the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law, 2017, empowered it to regulate borehole drilling, groundwater extraction and water supply services.

The commission's Executive Secretary, Oluwabukola Adeyemo, said anyone intending to drill a borehole or extract groundwater must first obtain the required permits.

"Drilling or abstracting groundwater without LASWARCO authorisation is illegal and punishable under the Law," Ms Adeyemo said.

She stated that the commission would seal facilities operating without the required authorisation and prosecute offenders.

Ms Adeyemo urged residents and community leaders to report illegal borehole drilling and unauthorised groundwater extraction.

Complaints can be made through LASWARCO's hotline on 0816 878 2223 or at Block 19, third floor, Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.