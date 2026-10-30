Rwanda: Revamped Musanze Centre Raises Hopes of Rwanda Cycling Revival

I bet by now everyone is aware that Rwanda has invested heavily in establishing itself as a continental cycling powerhouse. However, hosting the historic 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Kigali exposed an uncomfortable truth: hosting major events and being competitive are two entirely different things. One does not automatically lead to the other.

Rwanda's organisational ambitions are evident, but they have far outpaced the competitive progress of its homegrown riders. That should be a major concern for everyone invested in the sport's future.

The proposed refurbishment of the Africa Cycling Centre in Musanze offers a timely opportunity to bridge that gap and restore Rwanda's position among Africa's cycling elite. The country has slipped in the continental rankings, falling behind Eritrea, South Africa, Mauritius and Algeria, with Cameroon also within reach, according to the 2026 rankings.

Yet Rwanda's second-place finish behind South Africa at the recently concluded CAC Road Cycling African Championships in Kisumu, Kenya, offered a glimmer of hope. Six medals, including three gold, were an encouraging return for a cycling nation whose continental standing has declined in recent years.

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The result suggests that Rwanda's future could be brighter, particularly if the planned upgrade of the Africa Rising Cycling Centre delivers on its promise.

The agreement between the government and Luma & Lua, the firm tasked with redeveloping and managing the facility, could mark a turning point. But the agreement is only the beginning.

The real test will not be the beauty of the renovated buildings or the sophistication of the equipment. It will be whether the centre produces better cyclists, stronger teams and a sustainable pathway from local talent to international success.

Built in 2014, the Musanze facility was established as a development centre for Team Rwanda Cycling. It has since evolved into a regional and continental development hub linked to the UCI World Cycling Centre.

However, Rwanda Cycling Federation (FERWACY) Executive Director David Mugabe has said the facility no longer meets the standards required to fulfil its mission. Its rehabilitation, therefore, is not simply a facelift; it is an overdue investment in the foundations of the sport.

The proposed redevelopment includes a modern gym, indoor training facilities, a swimming pool, a sauna, massage rooms, a cold plunge pool and an upgraded bicycle garage. These additions could significantly improve athletes' preparation and recovery.

A mountain bike park would broaden opportunities for skills development and extend the centre's appeal beyond road cycling. Musanze's altitude offers another advantage, potentially making the facility an attractive training destination for Rwandan riders and promising cyclists from across the continent.

If properly managed, the centre could encourage knowledge exchange, talent identification and high-performance coaching. Accommodation and educational facilities would also allow young athletes to combine sporting development with their studies, an important safeguard in a sport where professional success is far from guaranteed.

But infrastructure alone will not reverse Rwanda's cycling decline. Much more needs to be done, from grassroots development to elite competition. Still, the Africa Cycling Centre must be the cornerstone of Rwanda's cycling ambitions.

The country's earlier rise was supported by pioneering riders, international coaching and external assistance, including Jonathan Boyer's Team Africa Rising initiative. The subsequent loss of some of that support, alongside governance controversies, alleged financial irregularities and inadequate opportunities for sustained international competition, weakened the structures needed to develop successive generations of elite cyclists.

The consequences are evident in the struggle of local riders to progress beyond the African circuit.

Moise Mugisha has demonstrated that Rwandan cyclists can win internationally, while Vainqueur Masengesho's seventh-place finish at the 2025 Tour du Rwanda offered encouragement. Riders such as Eric Manizabayo, Shemu Nsengiyumva and Patrick Byukusenge have also shown considerable ability.

Yet individual achievements cannot substitute for a system that consistently produces internationally competitive athletes.

A properly run Africa Cycling Centre could help rebuild that system. It should provide structured junior development, qualified coaching, sports science, nutrition, mechanical training and regular competition.

Partnerships with foreign clubs and development teams would be essential, allowing promising riders to progress into demanding international racing programmes rather than relying on occasional appearances at the Tour du Rwanda.

The expansion of cycling activities to districts such as Bugesera and Rwamagana should reinforce this strategy. Musanze could serve as the high-performance hub, while other districts identify and nurture the next generation of riders.

Revenue sharing is a tricky issue

When I read The New Times article about the proposed redevelopment of the Africa Rising Cycling Centre, one issue caught my attention: revenue sharing. It deserves particular scrutiny.

Under the agreement, Luma & Lua will renovate and manage the facility, with revenue distributed according to an agreed percentage, FERWACY has said.

Private investment can bring expertise, commercial discipline and much-needed capital. Nevertheless, a publicly supported facility with a continental sporting mandate must not become a commercial enterprise in which profitability takes precedence over development.

The government and FERWACY must ensure that the agreement clearly defines revenue-sharing percentages, operating costs, reinvestment obligations, performance targets and accountability mechanisms. Independent audits and transparent reporting would help safeguard the public interest.

Crucially, the arrangement must guarantee affordable access for national teams and promising young riders, even as the operator pursues commercial opportunities through accommodation, wellness services and training camps.

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Ultimately, the centre's success must be measured not by visitor numbers or revenue alone, but by the talent it develops, the international opportunities it creates and the medals its athletes eventually win.

Rwanda has already demonstrated its ability to host cycling's biggest events. The next challenge is producing riders capable of competing with Africa's best and, eventually, the world's elite.

The limited opportunities for sustained, high-level competition remain a major obstacle. While the Tour du Rwanda is a premier event, local riders have few chances to race consistently at comparable levels throughout the year.

Without a regular presence in European development circuits or high-level African racing programmes, young Rwandan cyclists will struggle to bridge the gap between regional excellence and the professional WorldTour level.

The 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Kigali offered a stark illustration of that challenge, with only a small proportion of local starters finishing the elite races.

A refurbished Africa Cycling Centre will not change that overnight. But with transparent management, sustained investment and a clear development strategy, Musanze could become the foundation of Rwanda's cycling revival.

The opportunity is there. What matters now is ensuring that the investment serves the sport, the athletes and Rwanda's long-term ambitions, rather than primarily the commercial interests of a private operator.