Kenya: Woman Found Buried in Shallow Grave in Kajiado,Husband Arrested

Nairobi — Detectives in Isinya, Kajiado County, have arrested a man suspected of murdering his 34-year-old wife and burying her body in a shallow grave at their farm in Entarakuet.

The suspect, identified as Shon David Rabassa Kioko, was arrested after a farmhand reported that his employer had allegedly killed his wife, Farida Peter Sangka, before instructing him to help dispose of her body.

The farmhand, Ndayishimiye Deo, a Burundian national employed at the farm, reported the incident to authorities, prompting detectives to launch investigations.

Police officers visited the scene, where they arrested Kioko and Deo as investigations into the suspected murder began.

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Detectives secured the scene before initiating the recovery of the body, which had been buried in a shallow grave on the farm.

The body was later exhumed in the presence of a pathologist, Ministry of Health officials and police officers to facilitate forensic examination and establish the circumstances surrounding Sangka's death.

The remains were subsequently moved to Nairobi Funeral Home, where they are being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Kioko and Deo remain in custody as detectives continue investigating the incident and seek to establish the events leading to the woman's death.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) expressed condolences to Sangka's family and loved ones, pledging to pursue justice as investigations continue.