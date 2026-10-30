Kenya: Oburu Dismisses Calls for Written Pre-2027 Deal With Uda By 'Odm Outsiders'

Nairobi — ODM leader Oburu Oginga has hit out at individuals he accuses of interfering with the party's negotiations with President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA), insisting that full implementation of the 10-point agenda remains non-negotiable in any political engagement.

In a statement issued on Thursday, October 29, Oburu dismissed attempts by people outside the Orange Democratic Movement to dictate whether the party should sign a written pre-election agreement with UDA ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Siaya Senator, who has been recovering from a recent hospitalisation, said ODM had established structures and experienced leadership capable of negotiating in the party's interests without external direction.

"During my temporary absence from active political engagement, I have observed with concern attempts by certain individuals, including some non-ODM members, to exploit the situation by prescribing how our Party should negotiate with UDA, including whether or not such negotiations should culminate in a written agreement," he said.

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Oburu added that ODM was an established political institution with the capacity to determine its own negotiating position.

"Let me be unequivocal: ODM is an established political institution with legitimate structures, clear objectives and an experienced leadership capable of conducting negotiations in the Party's and Kenyans' best interests," he said.

He maintained that the party's contribution to the broad-based government was driven by its commitment to national progress and stability.

"We've made our contribution, made sacrifices and will continue to do so for sake of progress and stability of our nation," he said.

On the substance of the negotiations, Oburu insisted that the 10-point agenda agreed upon by President Ruto and the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga must remain central to the engagement between the two parties.

"Full implementation of the 10-point agenda, among other pressing national priorities, remains a fundamental, non-negotiable pillar of our engagement with UDA. Our commitment to this agenda is absolute," he said.

He urged those outside ODM to focus on the country's challenges rather than dictate the party's negotiating strategy.

"I advise those outside ODM to concentrate on the many pressing challenges confronting our country and spare us their unsolicited counsel," he added.

Written agreement

Oburu's statement comes amid growing divisions within ODM over whether the party should secure a formal, binding agreement with UDA before committing its political machinery to Ruto's re-election bid.

The disagreement has exposed two broad positions within the party, with one camp arguing that the President has demonstrated sufficient goodwill through development projects and appointments in government, while another insists that ODM must obtain written guarantees on power-sharing and policy commitments.

Uriri MP Mark Nyamita has argued that Ruto's administration has demonstrated goodwill through road projects, markets and appointments to key government positions, questioning the need to make a written agreement a condition for continued cooperation.

Nyando MP Jared Okello has similarly argued that a written pact does not necessarily guarantee that political commitments will be honoured, citing previous agreements between political parties that were not fulfilled.

However, other leaders have maintained that ODM must protect its interests through a formal agreement.

Homa Bay Woman Representative Ruth Odinga has insisted that the party cannot enter into a coalition arrangement without binding commitments, warning against reducing ODM to a regional political outfit.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma has also said the ongoing negotiations should result in a written agreement once the technical teams conclude their work.

"We have set a negotiating committee, talks are progressing well between ODM and UDA, at the end of the talks we shall have a written agreement," Kaluma said.

Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang has called for caution, arguing that ODM should learn from past political arrangements and safeguard its interests before committing to another partnership.

The debate has also centred on the proposed sharing of government positions, with ODM leaders including party chairperson Gladys Wanga and National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed advocating for a 50-50 arrangement between ODM and UDA.

Wanga has previously said the arrangement should see UDA retain the presidency while ODM secures the Deputy President's position, alongside an equal share of Cabinet appointments.

The position is currently held by Kithure Kindiki, who is seeking to retain the role in a possible Ruto re-election administration.

Nadco agreement

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The 10-point agenda under Nadco was agreed upon by Ruto and Raila in March 2025 as part of efforts to address national concerns and strengthen cooperation between the government and ODM.

The framework covers a range of issues, including electoral reforms, the protection of human rights, strengthening devolution, tackling corruption, addressing the high cost of living, youth employment, gender inclusion and implementing outstanding constitutional and governance reforms.

The agenda has since become a central pillar of ODM's engagement with the broad-based government, with party leaders repeatedly insisting that its implementation must continue regardless of disagreements over the terms of a future coalition.

In previous remarks, Oburu has defended the agenda against critics, arguing that its implementation requires sustained engagement and cannot be judged solely by the passage of time.

The party and UDA have established a joint technical process to advance discussions on their political cooperation and preparations for the 2027 elections.

However, the dispute over whether to formalise the relationship in writing has intensified questions about ODM's bargaining position and the guarantees it expects before supporting Ruto's second-term bid.