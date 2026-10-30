Kenya: Court Summons West Pokot Assembly Speaker in Sh 260 Million Sacco Fraud Case

Nairobi — West Pokot County Assembly Speaker Fredrick Kaptui Plimo has been ordered to appear in court on November 5, 2026, to take a plea in a case involving the alleged theft of Ksh260 million from Eco-Pillar Sacco Society Limited.

Plimo, alongside two other accused persons, was absent when the matter came up in court, prompting the court to issue summons requiring them to appear for plea-taking.

The court warned that warrants of arrest could be issued against the three if they fail to comply with the summons.

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The case involves nine accused persons who are alleged to have conspired to defraud the Sacco of Ksh260,008,100 between 2018 and 2025 through the manipulation of transaction systems, creation of fraudulent accounts and fictitious loans, and unauthorised transfers of funds into personal bank accounts.

The accused include Plimo, Linus Lokira, Paul Lokitari Ywapamoi, Kodich Ward Member of County Assembly Leonard Pchakas an Domoita, Nicholas Toroitich Arusho, Andrew Poriot Lorema, Susan Chesang, Florence Chemotwo and Francis Atodosia.

Among those named in the case are former senior Sacco officials, including individuals who served as chief executive officers, finance officers and ICT officers.

The prosecution alleges that the accused used various methods to manipulate the Sacco's financial systems and divert funds for unauthorised purposes.

Plimo, Ywapamoi and Atodosia did not appear in court and are expected to take their pleas when the matter returns on November 5.

Meanwhile, six of their co-accused appeared before the court, where they were charged with various offences linked to the alleged scheme. They denied the charges.

The charges include conspiracy to defraud, stealing by servant, cheating, unauthorised interference with a computer system and abuse of office.

The court directed that a ruling on the bond terms of the six accused persons who appeared be delivered on November 2, 2026. They were remanded pending the ruling.

The prosecution was led by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Patrick Okango, assisted by Faith Koech, Jairus Onkoba, Stephene Mokaya, Gregory Suter, Victor Mamati and Clinton Kere.

The case is expected to proceed with plea-taking for the three absent accused persons, as the court continues to address the charges against those who have already appeared.