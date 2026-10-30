South Africa: Cape Town Tackles Escalating Taxi Violence - South African News Briefs - October 30, 2026

Law enforcement officers were stationed at several taxi ranks to ensure routes to Somerset West were not operating.

press review

Cape Town Moves to Tackle Escalating Taxi Violence

Police and City of Cape Town officials have met urgently to strengthen security measures amid escalating taxi violence and tensions within the industry, reports EWN. Provincial Police Commissioner Sizakhele Dyantyi said sufficient personnel are available to manage emerging threats while maintaining preparations for the local government elections. Meanwhile, Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku and city officials met with SANTACO and CODETA to discuss the violence, with CATA absent. The provincial government is also preparing an urgent court application to clarify taxi operating rights and plans an inquiry into alleged violations by taxi associations.

Court to Hear Bid to Stop March and March Protests

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Durban High Court is set to hear an urgent application by the National Police Ministry and KwaZulu-Natal police leadership seeking to stop further protests by anti-immigration group March and March, reports SABC News. Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia and provincial police authorities argue that recent demonstrations have resulted in violence, road blockades and property damage, raising public safety concerns. The application comes after tensions and clashes were heightened in Durban and surrounding areas. Authorities acknowledge the right to protest but warn that unlawful conduct will not be tolerated.

Limpopo Villagers Build Dangerous Bridge to Access Clinic

Residents of Taung and Mafarafara villages in Limpopo's Burgersfort have built another dangerous makeshift bridge over the Tubatse River to access their local clinic after heavy rains destroyed the previous structure, reports EWN. The new bridge consists of two wooden logs without handrails or safety supports, raising serious concerns about the risk to residents. One of the builders, ActionSA member Brian Komane, defended the initiative. He said that residents had been forced to take matters into their own hands because of the government's failure to provide a safe crossing.

More South African news