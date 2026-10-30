Africa: All of Africa Today - October 30, 2026

Rwandan Man Convicted in U.S. for Lying About 1994 Genocide Role

A Rwandan man, Eric Nshimiye, has been convicted in the United States of perjury and obstruction of justice after lying under oath about his involvement in the 1994 Rwandan genocide. A federal jury in Boston found that Nshimiye concealed his alleged participation in attacks against the Tutsi community while testifying in the 2019 immigration fraud trial of his former university classmate, Jean Leonard Teganya. Nshimiye fled Rwanda for Kenya in 1994 and was admitted to the U.S. as a refugee the following year. Evidence presented at his trial showed that, while a student at the University of Rwanda in Butare, he took part in attacks on the Tutsi people, including by striking them on the head with a club. Nshimiye faces up to five years in prison for each of four perjury counts and up to 10 years for obstruction of justice. He is expected to be sentenced on 26 January 2027.

Tinubu Heads to Saudi Arabia to Pray for Nigeria

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform the lesser Hajj pilgrimage, known as Umrah, where he is expected to pray for Nigeria's peace, unity and stability. The presidency said that the visit will provide an opportunity for spiritual reflection and prayers for the country's continued progress. Tinubu's trip comes as Nigeria prepares for general elections, with insecurity and economic challenges expected to dominate the campaign. His media aide has dismissed speculation that the visit is intended for medical checks, insisting that it is a religious journey. The next elections are scheduled for 16 January 2027. Tinubu's main challengers will again be former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi.

U.S. Seizes $750,000 in Kenyan-Linked Student Aid Fraud Probe

US authorities have seized more than $750,000 in cryptocurrency linked to an alleged international student financial aid fraud scheme involving Kenyan nationals. The seizure forms part of Operation Ghostbusters, an investigation into a network accused of using stolen American identities to submit fraudulent student aid applications and divert millions of dollars in grants and loan refunds. The US Justice Department has charged five defendants, with investigators alleging that Kenyan-based conspirators worked with individuals in the US to transfer proceeds through bank accounts and overseas networks. Authorities said that the wider investigation has identified more than $32 million in losses. Cooperation with Kenyan law enforcement agencies is continuing to trace funds and pursue suspects.

Rights Group Urges Mali to Release Missing Junta Critic and Son

Human Rights Watch has called on Mali's military authorities to disclose the whereabouts of former government minister and junta critic Mountaga Tall and his son, Cheick Mamadou Tall, six months after their abductions. Unidentified gunmen reportedly seized Mountaga in Bamako on 2 May. His son disappeared two weeks later after being told he could deliver belongings to his father. Their whereabouts and condition remain unknown, with authorities yet to acknowledge detaining them. Human Rights Watch said that the disappearances reflect a wider crackdown on political opposition and dissent under Mali's military junta. He urged authorities to ensure their safety and release them.

Sudan Accuses Ethiopia of Backing Drone Attacks

Sudanese authorities claim that 162 drone attacks launched from Ethiopian territory have killed more than 400 civilians and 102 military personnel, amid allegations that Ethiopia is supporting the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Officials said that the attacks have targeted several locations across Sudan, destroying schools, hospitals, health centres and fuel stations. However, the claims have not been independently verified. Sudan has accused Ethiopia of allowing drones to operate from bases near its border. He warned that the attacks threaten regional stability and efforts to enable displaced people to return home. Ethiopia has previously rejected allegations of supporting the RSF, describing them as unfounded. Sudan's Defence Minister has also accused more than 20 countries of providing the paramilitary group with logistical support, funding, mercenaries and drones.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Business Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Guinea-Bissau Busts Trafficking Ring Behind Fake Migration Scheme



Police in Guinea-Bissau have dismantled an alleged human trafficking network that lured approximately 70 people from across West Africa with promises of employment and opportunities to migrate to Europe. More than five suspects have been arrested following an operation on 21 October. Authorities allege that victims from countries including Mali, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Senegal and Côte d'Ivoire were defrauded, held against their will and pressured into recruiting others into fraudulent pyramid schemes. Some women were reportedly threatened with sexual exploitation and prostitution. Victims have been rescued; however, many remain stranded in Guinea-Bissau because they cannot afford to return home. Human rights organisations have raised concerns about inadequate shelters, psychological support, and financial assistance for survivors.