Nigeria: Atiku Demands Daily Update As Tinubu Departs Abuja for Makkah

The Presidency yesterday announced that President Bola Tinubu will today (Thursday) depart Abuja for Makkah, Saudi Arabia, to perform Umrah, even as former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, demanded daily photographic and video evidence of the president's activities during the pilgrimage.

The presidency stated that Tinubu would use the Islamic pilgrimage in the Holy City to pray for the nation and give him the opportunity to seek God's guidance.

According to a statement by Tinubu's Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the visit would also provide the president with an opportunity for spiritual reflection, devotion and prayers for Nigeria's peace, unity, stability and continued progress.

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"While in Makkah, President Tinubu will perform the religious rites associated with Umrah, seeking Allah's guidance and blessings for Nigeria and its people," the statement said.

The statement added that before departing Abuja, Tinubu was scheduled to commission equipment acquired by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The presidency said the Nigerian leader was expected back in the country next week after completing the spiritual exercise.

But Atiku, in a statement issued yesterday by the Director of Strategic Communication of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Phrank Shaibu, questioned the president's declared destination, alleging that intelligence available to him suggested that Tinubu might travel to France after making a brief appearance in Makkah.

The former vice president challenged the presidency to provide current, date-stamped photographs and videos showing Tinubu at the Kaaba and participating in the rites of Umrah, insisting that Nigerians deserved verifiable evidence of his presence in the holy city.

"If President Tinubu is truly travelling to pray for Nigeria, the Presidency should release clear, current, date-stamped photographs and videos each day showing him at the Kaaba and participating in the rites of Umrah," Atiku said.

He added that Nigerians were entitled to know the president's full itinerary and daily engagements, arguing that a trip presented as a spiritual mission on behalf of the country was a matter of public interest.

Atiku also raised questions about the president's health and an alleged $20 billion loan request involving a French business partner, calling on the presidency to address the issues and disclose the details of the trip.

He said he and other Nigerians would join the president in prayers for the country's peace and progress, but warned against treating a declared religious undertaking without the seriousness and transparency it deserved.

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"No one should invoke the name of Almighty Allah in vain," Atiku said, adding that Nigerians deserved a transparent account of the president's activities during the pilgrimage.

"Nigerians are entitled to know the president's daily engagements and how the trip is being funded," the former vice president pointed out.