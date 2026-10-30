Nigeria: He Was Not Elected As Prayer Warrior - Nigerians Knock Tinubu Over Planned Makkah Trip

Nigerians on X have expressed mixed reactions to President Bola Tinubu's planned trip to Makkah, Saudi Arabia, to perform Umrah and pray for the country, with some questioning the timing of the visit amid economic hardship and insecurity.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Presidency announced on Wednesday that Tinubu would depart Abuja on Thursday for the Islamic pilgrimage, which it said would provide an opportunity for spiritual reflection and prayers for Nigeria's peace, unity, stability and progress.

According to the statement issued by the President's Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria next week after completing the religious exercise.

Before departing, the President is also expected to commission equipment acquired by the Nigerian Air Force at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

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However, the announcement has triggered reactions on X, with some users questioning whether the trip would address the country's challenges, while others defended the President's decision to seek divine intervention.

One X user, @DonAzag, wrote: "He has been there before to pray, yet everything is still falling apart. God does not answer the prayers of sinners."

Similarly, @Olisa37 questioned the cost of the trip and suggested that the President could pray from Nigeria.

"Make these ppl get small fear of God naaaa, all these shenanigans will lead us no where. This trip will cost above 1 billion just to go pray for us. Sit in Abuja and pray na Haba!!!!!!!"

Another user, @iamyhummy, raised questions about the President's possible destination after the pilgrimage, writing: "pls ask where will he branching from there ? Most likely .......France"

For @djokaymegamixer, Nigeria needs effective leadership rather than symbolic religious journeys.

"God cannot be mocked. What Nigeria needs is responsible and responsive leadership, not symbolic journeys.

No visit to anywhere on earth can fix a country where leaders tell the people to fast while they feast.

Justice, accountability and genuine service to Nigerians are what will build the nation."

Also reacting, @friday_ibezim listed several challenges facing the country and questioned whether the President's approach reflected the concerns of ordinary Nigerians.

"There is Hunger-Depart to

There is insecurity-Depart to Poor health care - Departs to Poor infrastructure- Departs to

High Unemployment -Departs to Chronic poverty - Departs to If the manager, managing ur own company is behaving like that will you be happy? Will you be thanking God as you're watching your company sink?"

However, not all the reactions were critical of the President's planned pilgrimage.

Defending Tinubu's decision, @Akanni0104 wrote: "Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu never stopped u to go pray in your own way, he needs the intervention of Allah and surely Allah will accept his prayers request"

Similarly, @El_14mayaki expressed hope that the trip could bring relief to Nigerians, writing: "God fit just answer our prayers from there,we don taya for this affliction."

Another user, @dat_womanSon, linked the trip to speculation about France, writing: "As France no too clear again baba dun face Saudi.....na loss we say make e loss for election and not what u are thinking..."

Questioning the relationship between the country's borrowing and the planned pilgrimage, @Ay_ofLagos wrote: "So na Prayer wan pay all the loans you don collect? Were cooke"

Meanwhile, @dedehydra questioned the President's frequent travels outside Nigeria, asking: "Why is this man running away from Nigeria. Why is this man always on the run"

Similarly, @RhuthieHarps criticised what the user described as the President's repeated absence from the country.

"Baba keeps running away from his responsibility at every slight opportunity. It's obvious he doesn't like it here also. He prefers to rule us from the diaspora instead."

Another user, @metsamyoung, compared the President's domestic political engagements with his foreign trips, writing: "One campaign rally. Two foreign trips. And you are proud to support a man that prefer foreign trip to visiting states in Nigeria? What a shame"

Also questioning the frequency of Tinubu's foreign travels, @onlineguru wrote: "I can't remember the last time this nigga spend 2 months in Nigeria without jetting out. Is there something in Aso Rock that is chasing him. Abi na guilty conscience"

On the issue of borrowing, @bushop_melachy_ wrote: "Baba don collect loan make em use am chill seh"

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Another X user, @cyrilhands, accused politicians of using religion to influence public opinion, writing: "This same scam ?? When they have exhausted their other deceptive ways of fooling the ppl, they av no choice than to use religion. And trust me, that one dey work well for Nigerians 🤣🤣. U see religion, he dey work well, na their forever format"

In a similar reaction, @erecha Emeka argued that the President's primary responsibility was governance rather than religious intercession.

"He was not elected as a prayer warrior, He is President of Nigeria and his Job is to make policies that will improve the economy, provide enabling environment for business and defend the life and properties of Nigeria with resources available. We have clergy men who can do that"

Tinubu's planned trip comes amid public debate over the government's handling of economic hardship, insecurity, unemployment and other national challenges.

While some Nigerians have questioned the timing and cost of the pilgrimage, others have defended the President's right to seek divine guidance for the country.