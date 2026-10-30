Nigeria: Tinubu Lands in Saudi Arabia for Umrah

Nosa Asemota/State House
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House.
29 October 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday evening arrived in Saudi Arabia, landing at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

He was received by Nigeria's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Yakubu Gambo, and the Saudi head of royal protocol Ahmad bin Thafir.

The President is scheduled to perform Umrah, also known as the lesser hajj, and is expected to return to Nigeria next week after completing the religious exercise.

Thursday's trip marks the second time Tinubu has travelled to Makkah to perform Umrah since assuming office on May 29, 2023.

President Tinubu visited the holy city in November 2023, shortly after attending the Saudi-African Summit in Riyadh, where he also prayed for divine guidance in leading Nigeria.

The latest trip is part of a series of foreign engagements undertaken by Tinubu since becoming president. He has visited more than 30 countries in over 50 unique and recurring trips.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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