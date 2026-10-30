Nigeria: 2027 - Presidential Candidates Slammed Over Lack of Detailed Manifestos

Supporters of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, have faulted other presidential candidates for failing to present comprehensive manifestos with detailed policy proposals and implementation timelines ahead of the 2027 general election.

The supporters, operating under the CountryFirst Movement and allied pro-democracy organisations, said only one of the 11 candidates whose policy documents they reviewed submitted a comprehensive manifesto.

The movement's convener, Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr., disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, where the coalition endorsed Adebayo for the presidency.

He said the other 10 candidates submitted briefs containing graphics of proposed programmes without detailed implementation plans or timelines.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Nwaokobia said the coalition began examining candidates' manifestos on August 26 as part of efforts to shift political campaigns from personalities to policies and measurable commitments.

He criticised political parties for prioritising candidates over clear ideologies and policy programmes, arguing that the absence of well-defined plans had contributed to leadership failures in Nigeria.

The coalition said it reviewed 11 of the 18 presidential candidates listed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and identified Adebayo's manifesto, titled *Farewell to Poverty and Insecurity*, as the only comprehensive document received.

According to the coalition, the manifesto contains a four-year framework covering security, food production, energy, employment, education, healthcare and infrastructure.

The proposed programme includes establishing a Presidential Delivery and Performance Office within the first 100 days of a possible administration, auditing key sectors and introducing measures to improve transparency in public spending.

It also outlines plans for industrial development, power distribution, irrigation, housing and transport infrastructure, with the final year focused on completing priority projects and publishing audited performance reports.

The coalition urged political parties to make detailed and achievable policy programmes central to election campaigns, saying voters should scrutinize candidates' proposals and assess their feasibility and delivery timelines.