Uganda: Museveni Woos Egyptian Investors to Fund Uganda's Infrastructure, Value Addition

President Museveni has invited Egyptian investors to explore investment opportunities in Uganda, particularly in infrastructure development, manufacturing and value addition, as the government seeks to strengthen the country's industrial capacity and economic competitiveness.

The President made the appeal while meeting a delegation of Egyptian investors at State House, Entebbe. The delegation was led by Uganda's Deputy Ambassador to Egypt, Lt. Gen. Charles Angina.

Museveni told the investors that Uganda has abundant agricultural produce, minerals and forest resources but needs more factories to process these raw materials into finished products and affordable infrastructure to make locally manufactured goods competitive on the international market.

He explained that Uganda's economy is anchored on four key sectors: commercial agriculture, manufacturing, services, and information and communications technology (ICT), all of which depend on reliable and affordable infrastructure.

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"The first sector is commercial agriculture. We produce a lot. That is why we want value addition. The second sector is manufacturing based on agricultural raw materials, minerals and forest products. The third sector is services and the fourth is ICT," Museveni said.

The President identified affordable electricity as one of the most critical requirements for industrialisation, urging the Egyptian investors to consider opportunities in power generation and electricity infrastructure.

He said high electricity costs could undermine the competitiveness of locally manufactured products, making affordable and reliable power essential for Uganda's industrial growth.

"We need electricity. We want an economy which produces competitive products that can compete globally. That means the price of electricity must not be too high," he said.

Museveni noted that electricity infrastructure could be developed either through government investment or private sector participation, particularly investors with patient capital willing to support long-term projects.

He also identified railway transport as a priority investment area, arguing that shifting cargo transportation from roads to railways would reduce transport costs and improve the competitiveness of Ugandan products.

"We need the railway system. We need to transport cargo from the road to the railway because it is cheaper," he said.

On agriculture, Museveni highlighted irrigation as another important infrastructure priority, noting that Uganda's dependence on rain-fed farming exposes agricultural production to climate-related challenges.

"The third area of priority in infrastructure is irrigation because we need to stabilise agriculture," he said.

He explained that expanding irrigation would enable farmers to produce throughout the year, ensuring a reliable supply of agricultural raw materials for manufacturing and value addition.

The President also encouraged private investors to explore opportunities in toll road development, explaining that such projects allow investors to recover their capital through user charges.

"The main roads are mainly done by the government, but the private sector does the toll roads which can be used to recover the funds of the investors," he said.

During the meeting, Museveni welcomed the investors' proposal to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) covering one or two strategic projects, assuring them of the government's willingness to support their investment plans.

The President also endorsed a proposal to establish an industrial park that would accommodate factories for processing coffee and cotton, with the government committing to help identify suitable land for the project.

"The idea is good. We shall identify for you an area where you can construct," he said.

The proposed industrial park is expected to provide an opportunity for investment in agro-processing, allowing Uganda to add value to its agricultural products rather than relying mainly on the export of raw materials.

Eng. Moustafa Saad Soliman Elsayed Ahamed, an Egyptian investor in the construction sector, thanked Museveni for what he described as a stable environment for investment in Uganda.

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He said the delegation was interested in the country's strategic infrastructure priorities, including roads, railways, water and electricity, and expressed readiness to strengthen the longstanding relationship between Uganda and Egypt through investment partnerships.

"We are here to build on the momentum between Egypt and Uganda. We are ready to identify key strategic and priority projects that we can partner with you to make them happen," he said.

Ahamed added that the investors were committed to working with Uganda to support infrastructure development and broader economic transformation.

"We assure you that we are ready to work with you and help develop Uganda's infrastructure because this is our sister country. Africa must develop Africa, no matter what," he added.

Other members of the Egyptian delegation who attended the meeting included Khalil Mohamed Ahmed, Dr Sally Atef Saad Atia Bahr, Yasser Raouf Mohamed Abdallah El-Saadany, Dr Alaa El Essawy, Mohamed El Daly and Abdulmanaeim Mohamed.