Rwanda: Why More Healthcare Spending May Not Be Enough

At a supermarket checkout, a child spots a chocolate bar and asks a parent to buy it. An adult waiting in line may also reach for sweets or crisps they had not planned to purchase.

Now imagine fresh fruit and healthier snacks taking their place at the checkout, while sweets and other less healthy options are moved farther away, requiring shoppers to make an extra effort to find them.

The products have not been banned, and shoppers remain free to choose what they want. But by changing where food is displayed, supermarkets can encourage healthier choices while making impulse purchases of less healthy products less likely.

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It is a small change, but one that illustrates a bigger idea: improving people's health is not simply a question of spending more money on hospitals, medicines or medical equipment. It also requires rethinking the environments in which people live, move and work.

The example was shared by Rispah Walumbe, Head of Strategy and Policy at Amref Health Africa, a non-governmental organisation working to improve people's health, during a media workshop on health investment in Africa organised by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) in Nairobi from October 28 to 30.

Walumbe highlighted initiatives in Abu Dhabi that approach disease prevention through three aspects of everyday life: how people live, how they move and how they work.

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The approach offers a different perspective on health spending. While investments in hospitals, medicines and treatment remain essential, governments must also consider how schools, workplaces, businesses and urban planning can contribute to preventing illness in the long term.

In Abu Dhabi, Walumbe explained, schools are required to provide children with 30 minutes of age-appropriate physical activity each day, in addition to a weekly 90-minute physical education lesson.

The aim is to make movement a regular part of the school day rather than leaving children and their families entirely responsible for organising physical activity.

The same emphasis on promoting healthier habits extends to workplaces, where Abu Dhabi's broader Healthy Living strategy requires government entities to ensure that at least 70 per cent of the food and beverages they provide meet approved nutritional standards.

By making healthier options more readily available, the policy seeks to encourage better eating habits beyond home and school, as part of wider efforts to prevent lifestyle-related diseases.

Walumbe noted that these measures do not eliminate personal responsibility, and their effectiveness depends on how they are implemented. However, they demonstrate how policies can make healthier behaviour easier without relying solely on public health campaigns telling people what to do.

The examples come against the backdrop of a growing health challenge, with non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and chronic respiratory conditions, accounting for a substantial share of deaths.

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Rwanda's Vital Statistics Report 2024 found that NCDs accounted for 47.7 per cent of deaths with defined causes recorded in health facilities, up from 46 per cent in 2023.

Globally, NCDs, including heart disease, stroke, cancer and diabetes, account for about 74 per cent of all deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The burden is particularly significant in low- and middle-income countries, which account for nearly three-quarters of global NCD deaths.

For African governments, these figures raise questions not only about how much is invested in healthcare, but also about whether existing spending priorities adequately address the factors driving preventable illness.

Walumbe said the broader challenge is how governments balance urgent healthcare needs with investments whose benefits may take years to materialise.

"African governments must finance existing health services while also meeting debt obligations, responding to outbreaks and funding other public priorities. Under such pressure, preventive programmes can compete with immediate demands for medicines, health workers and hospital services," she said.

This debate is also reflected in continental efforts to strengthen health financing. On April 1, 2026, African ministers met in Tangier, Morocco, for discussions on sustainable health financing during the 58th session of the Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

The discussions highlighted the need to strengthen domestic financing and reduce the vulnerability of health systems to declining and unpredictable external assistance.

However, strengthening health financing also raises the question of how investments can deliver better health outcomes, particularly by addressing health risks before they develop into conditions requiring more intensive treatment.

Walumbe said primary healthcare extends beyond treatment at health facilities to include community-based initiatives, support for community health workers, digital health solutions and efforts to help people access appropriate care earlier.

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"Such services can help identify health needs before they become more serious and improve access for communities that face barriers to care. Their effectiveness, however, depends on how they are designed, funded and delivered."

Walumbe stressed that programmes should be developed with communities rather than imposed on them.

"People's health is shaped by the circumstances in which they live, including their ability to earn an income, afford nutritious food and manage other daily responsibilities. And the same principle applies to government decisions outside the health sector."

Agricultural policies influence the availability of food, while transport and urban planning affect opportunities for walking and physical activity. Energy and industrial policies can also influence exposure to air pollution, which contributes to respiratory and other health problems.

Climate change can add to these pressures through its effects on food production, nutrition and the distribution of diseases such as malaria.

"These links mean that preventing illness cannot be left to health ministries alone. Education, agriculture, trade, transport and environmental authorities also shape the conditions that influence health."