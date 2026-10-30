Rwanda: Kigali Startup Exploring Ai's Next Big Frontier

Artificial intelligence has already transformed how people search for information, write, communicate and perform everyday tasks. But as much of the world focuses on increasingly powerful chatbots, another frontier is beginning to take shape: intelligent machines capable of interacting with the physical world.

In Kigali, a robotics startup is seeking to play a role in that transformation, working behind the scenes to help machines understand and perform tasks that have traditionally required human hands.

Verlet Robotics is exploring what is known as physical AI, an emerging field that seeks to move artificial intelligence beyond computer screens and into machines that can interact with objects and their surroundings.

Its work draws on an unlikely resource: the everyday skills and movements of people going about their jobs.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

From handling agricultural produce to performing intricate manual tasks, activities that might appear ordinary can provide valuable information for training the next generation of robots.

The company's ambitions raise questions about the opportunities this technology could create for Rwanda, the future of human labour and the role developing economies might play in shaping an industry still largely dominated by advanced technology markets.

"We think that this century will not be defined by just chatbots," said Charlie Humphreys, the company's founder and chief operating officer. "We think that the biggest influence in the 21st century is going to be robots that can interact with the real world."

ALSO READ: National AI Agency gets new leaders

From research challenge to robotics startup

Verlet's journey began with a challenge its founders encountered while working at Yale University's Apollo Lab.

Researchers had ideas for training robots to perform physical tasks, but they lacked sufficient real-world data to test and improve their systems at scale.

While large language models can learn from vast collections of books, websites and other digital materials, robots require a different kind of information.

They need to understand how objects move, how materials respond to pressure and how physical interactions unfold in real environments.

Verlet was established to help address that gap by collecting human movement data and information generated when robots are operated by people.

The company evaluated several potential locations before choosing Kigali as its operational base.

According to Humphreys, the decision was influenced by operating costs, security, the availability of technical talent and Rwanda's business environment.

He said Rwanda also offered opportunities to develop and test robotic systems before deploying them in larger international markets.

How human movements help machines learn

At the centre of Verlet's activities is the collection of data showing how people use their hands to interact with objects.

The company works with businesses and cooperatives, including coffee producers in Rwanda's Northern and Western provinces, to record people performing practical tasks.

The information is used to help train vision-language models (VLMs), which connect visual information with language-based understanding.

Humphreys explained that the process is not simply about teaching robots to copy human actions.

For example, recording someone weaving a basket does not automatically teach a robot to make an identical basket. Instead, the information can help an AI model understand how materials bend, move and behave when handled.

A separate process uses robot-control data to train vision-language-action models (VLAs), which connect what a robot sees and understands with the physical actions it needs to perform.

At Verlet's Kigali office, operators control robotic arms while recording their movements. The resulting data is reviewed, labelled and prepared for robotics developers, primarily in the United States and, to a lesser extent, Europe.

The scale of the operation has grown considerably.

Stefan Marxemeier, the company's managing director for robotic operations, said approximately 400 people are involved in field data collection, while another 100 work from the Kigali office across teleoperation, quality control, software, hardware and administrative functions.

This means hundreds of people in Rwanda are participating in work that supports the development of robotic systems intended for international markets.

From Kigali to international markets

Although Verlet's current operations are largely focused on generating training data, its ambitions go beyond supplying information to robotics developers.

Humphreys said the company has secured a partnership with Mall of America and plans to begin deploying robots in the United States in 2027.

Its initial focus will be on identifying tasks that robots could perform at a commercially viable cost.

Potential applications include serving coffee and scooping ice cream, activities that require machines to interact with objects and operate reliably in real-world environments.

The company is also considering opportunities to deploy robots with local partner businesses for testing and data collection.

For Verlet, Rwanda provides a base from which to develop and evaluate technology intended for larger commercial markets.

ALSO READ: Africa must build AI, unlock financing and scale health innovation

Opportunities for local communities

Beyond its office operations, Verlet is exploring ways to expand data collection into agricultural, industrial and craft activities across Rwanda.

Humphreys said the company is interested in sectors such as tea processing, where repetitive manual tasks could provide useful information for robotics development.

It has also engaged women at Nyamirambo Women's Center, whose practical skills can contribute to the collection of training data.

According to Humphreys, some participants can roughly double their daily earnings through the company's data collection arrangements.

He said the additional income can help families meet expenses such as food and school supplies.

The company is also exploring partnerships beyond Rwanda, including the possibility of working with skilled craftspeople in Japan.

Humphreys said discussions have included carpenters and specialists involved in maintaining historic temples, whose techniques could provide valuable examples of complex manual work.

Such activities illustrate how skills acquired through years of practical experience could become valuable resources for AI development.

Can Kigali become a hub for physical AI?

Verlet's presence in Rwanda comes as the country seeks to strengthen its position in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

Humphreys pointed to Rwanda's policy environment as an important factor in the company's decision to operate in Kigali, citing efforts to establish frameworks governing AI and data use.

The government has taken steps to strengthen national AI governance, including the establishment of a national AI agency.

Beyond data collection, Verlet wants to develop more of its own robotics hardware and expand its operations in Rwanda.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, much of the equipment currently used by the company is imported, reflecting the challenges of establishing advanced robotics capabilities in an emerging technology market.

The longer-term opportunity lies in whether Rwanda can move beyond providing training data to develop expertise in robotics engineering, hardware development and practical applications of physical AI.

For now, Verlet's activities offer an entry point into an industry that could become increasingly important as intelligent machines move from research laboratories into workplaces and public spaces.

What does this mean for the future of work?

The rise of physical AI also brings a difficult question into focus: what happens when machines become capable of performing the same tasks as the people whose skills helped train them?

The issue is particularly relevant to companies such as Verlet, whose work depends partly on recording human activities and translating them into information that AI systems can learn from.

For participating workers, data collection can provide an additional source of income and exposure to emerging technology.

But as robotics technology advances, concerns remain about whether automation could eventually reduce demand for some forms of human labour.

Humphreys believes widespread deployment of robots to replace workers across Africa remains a long way off.

For now, the company's priority is to expand its operations in Rwanda while producing the data that developers need to bring robotic systems into practical use.

Whether Kigali ultimately becomes a major centre for physical AI development remains to be seen. But Verlet's activities show how skills drawn from everyday work in Rwanda are already contributing to efforts to build machines capable of operating in the physical world.